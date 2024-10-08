How to beat stamp duty changes & move to a new home in Thornton before Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HOMEBUYERS in Thornton have the chance to save thousands of pounds in stamp duty and make a quick move – they could even celebrate Christmas in their new home. Castle Green Homes has a small number of properties at Orchard Place that will be ready to be occupied before the festive season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder is highlighting upcoming changes to stamp duty and how those who act now could beat the rising fees. Those who move from old to new could also enjoy long term savings thanks to the energy efficiency of the homes.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “Stamp duty is currently set to change from the end of March, with the potential to add thousands of pounds to the cost of buying a home. Buy a new home in Thornton now and you’ll pay the current rate of stamp duty and be able to spend the winter in the comfort of a new home. There may even just still be time to move before Christmas. And as an extra gift from us we’ll pay the stamp duty on selected properties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the homes that could be ready pre-Christmas with the offer of stamp duty paid by Castle Green is a four-bedroom Heatherington. It’s priced from £406,995, with the stamp duty currently set at £7,849 for those who have previously owned a property. From April, the stamp duty on this home would be £10,349.

An example of the three-bedroom Windsor from Castle Green Homes

The Heatherington features a spacious lounge, complemented by a combined kitchen, dining and family room. The ground floor also includes a utility, cloakroom and storage.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus the family bathroom.

There’s also the chance to move to a three-bedroom detached Windsor before the year is out. It’s priced from £446,995. Stamp duty on this house is currently set at £9,849 but will rise by £2,500 to £12,349 from April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Windsor, the lounge has a feature bay window, while the open plan kitchen, dining and family room is destined to be the heart of the home. Again, there’s a utility, cloakroom and storage.

Upstairs, all three bedrooms have the benefit of an en-suite, with the main bedroom also featuring a dressing area.

All of Castle Green’s new homes in Thornton are being built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames, with generous insultation, and highly efficient central heating. Some of the homes include solar panels to help reduce reliance on the grid for power. Kitchens are fitted with energy efficient appliances. Eco labelled white goods such as dishwashers and washing machines are provided or available as an extra, all to A level rating.

Latest figures from the HBF (Home Builders Federation) suggest the average energy bills in a new build house are almost £184 lower than their older equivalents, meaning potential annual savings of more than £2,200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new homes will enjoy a leafy setting, with existing mature landscaping retained across the almost 18-acre site. Public open space, including a play area, will provide a central focal point and a place for residents of all ages to enjoy the outdoors.

Show homes at Orchard Place are open daily from 10am to 5pm.

For more information see https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-west/orchard-place.