Huyton care home enjoy ‘dancing together through the decades’ with community

The care home held their summer fete on Friday, June 28 to celebrate along with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community

HC-One's Roby Lodge care home, located in Huyton, Liverpool, welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from June 24 to 30, 2024.

HC-One’s main celebration events took place during Care Home Open Weekend (June 28 to 30). Roby Lodge was delighted to open its doors to celebrate along with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

Residents enjoyed a summer fete along with colleagues on Friday, June 28

HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

On Friday, June 28,Roby Lodge care home hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments for their summer fete, which was enjoyed by residents, colleagues and visitors. Entertainment included outdoor activities, animal visits, a delicious buffet for lunch, musical instrument entertainment, a live singer and ice creams for all.

Roby Lodge care home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Natalie Carney, Home Manager at HC-One’s Roby Lodge care home, stated:

“We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Roby Lodge care home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Huyton, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

