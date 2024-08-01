Independent property agency Is pride of the region as it embarks on national growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An estate and lettings agency in Southport which counts “diversity, equality, and individuality” at the very heart of its core values is celebrating a record 12 months of expansion.

Curlett Jones Estates was created during the height of the pandemic – but in a short time is taking huge strides in the property sector locally, regionally and, now nationally, with the opening of a further three branches outside of the town.

As well as opening new offices and doubling the number of its team, Curlett Jones Estates has pinned the LGBTQ+ colours to its company sleeve with ongoing support for Sefton Pride, showcasing the business as an ally to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independently-owned Curlett Jones Estates was created by life partners Operations Director Peter Curlett and Managing Director Alan Jones.

Peter Curlett and Alan Jones with the Curlett Jones team

The couple have been together for 14 years and married for nine years. They proudly married within the first 12 months of the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 being passed by Government.

The first branch opened in August 2020 on Lord Street, Southport. After riding the challenging economic wave, Peter and Alan have taken the company to the next level thanks to “unprecedented growth” and several key awards wins.

While Southport remains the Curlett Jones head office, a further three branches have been added to its business portfolio in the last 12 months with new openings in Waterloo, Newcastle, and Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff numbers have doubled in the last 12 months, and the team have achieved industry gold standards for the quality of its sales, lettings, and block management. The directors have described developments as having “exceeded all expectations”.

Curlett Jones Estates at Sefton Pride

Curlett Jones Estates has supported Sefton Pride since the community event was created in 2023. This year the company increased its involvement as headline sponsor for Sefton Pride 2024, with staff and family from the Southport and Waterloo branches taking part in the Pride March wearing company branded T-shirts.

Alan Jones, Managing Director at Curlett Jones Estates, commented: “At a time of challenging economic times, we are extremely proud of this unprecedented growth opening new branches, creating jobs, and winning industry awards. We have recruited a hard-working, engaging, brilliant team who go above and beyond for our clients – and we are excited for the next phase in the development of Curlett Jones Estates. We continue to grow Curlett Jones as ethical, friendly, and community focused. Becoming known and trusted has enabled us to become founding sponsors of Sefton Pride, supporting our strong company beliefs in equality, diversity, and individuality. We have been working with Jen Corcoran and the Sefton Pride team over the past 12 months to help build its profile amongst our growing networks. We were thrilled to join the Sefton Pride March as a 20-strong team to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.”

Jen Corcoran, Founder of Sefton Pride, said: “Curlett Jones Estates came on-board in 2023 when we were planning the very first Sefton Pride, and Alan and Peter’s faith and support was so encouraging and crucial in getting the inaugural year off the ground. As soon as we started planning for 2024 they stepped up straight away – their support has been invaluable. It is so important for us to work with partners that share our views of inclusion and respect. Their financial support means that Sefton Pride can keep events free, which included live entertainment to attract visitors to support the local economy. We’ve received amazing feedback from all generations of LGBTQ+ residents and allies, and we look forward to building on this success with Curlett Jones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curlett Jones is the only agents in Southport with a remit including high-end serviced accommodation and holiday lets – making its professional offering extremely unique in the sector.

Alan Jones and Peter Curlett

After establishing itself in the sector and building a strong reputation, the company’s first Liverpool office opened in Waterloo last August. Newcastle followed in October, and then Cardiff in February 2024.

The next phase of expansion is already well underway – Curlett Jones will open its fifth office in Liverpool city centre within the next six months.

As with any business growth, job creation has been a major factor. In the last 12 months, Curlett Jones staff numbers have more than doubled from six to 16 staff. Successful apprenticeships have resulted in candidates becoming full-time team members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Roberts has been promoted to Property Director. Chloe was previously Branch Manager of the Southport office, she has been with Curlett Jones for two years. She returned from maternity in June and stepped into the newly created role to join the management team. Chloe has 13 years’ experience in the property sector.

Last week, the team appointed Laura Howard from Southport as Marketing and Creative Director. Laura has specialised in the property sector for six years, marketing residential and student properties to UK and overseas markets.

Peter Curlett, Operations Director at Curlett Jones Estates, explained: “It has been an incredibly exciting 12 months for Curlett Jones Estates, a whirlwind in fact. Business growth, three new offices, expanding the team, and key industry awards success – these are huge developments for the company. Our ethos is to focus on standards and quality, it is at the forefront of everything we do. The roles of Chloe and Laura will hugely enhance the services we already offer clients. The last year has exceeded all expectations – but it’s most definitely a case of watch this space.”

Curlett Jones Estates is highly committed to supporting its local communities. The company’s chosen charity for 2024 is Rainbow Hub in Lancashire. Rainbow Hub provides therapeutic services for children and young people with physical disabilities as a result of a neurological condition or child brain injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key industry accolades continue for Curlett Jones with its third Gold standard for the competitive Southport area by the British Property Awards 2024. It received the same accolade in 2021 and 2023 (there was no category in 2022).

This joins its Bronze rating at the British Property Awards 2021 and 2023 for the overall Merseyside area. Further recognition this year also includes an ‘excellent’ rating for lettings in the Best Estate Agent Guide Awards 2024 for its marketing, service, and results.

Curlett Jones Estates is regulated by the National Association Of Estate Agents and Association Of Residential Lettings Agents – ensuring the business adheres to the highest codes of practice and standards in the industry.