Indoor funfair arrives in Liverpool for longest stay yet

The UK’s biggest indoor funfair has arrived in Liverpool for its longest stay yet.The event is at the city’s waterfront exhibition centre until Sunday 18th August and features more than 30 rides for the whole family to enjoy.

Set across 90,000 sq. ft, this summer’s event sees the return of Fusion and The Twist for the thrill seekers with family favourites The Dodgems and two Funhouses with Jumping Jack, Mini Miami and the Cup and Saucer for the little ones.

Indoor Funfair Liverpool

With unlimited access during each three-hour session, there’s also the return of the Bavarian Snow Slide.

John Lowery from Indoor Funfair said:

“Indoor Funfair is so popular in and around Liverpool that we’re bringing our August event to the city for almost 3 weeks.

“The attraction still offers great value for money with some of the evening sessions priced for less than a tenner.

Bavarian Snow Slide

“Come and join us in a safe and secure, climate-controlled family environment for the biggest and best value funfair around.”

Indoor Funfair runs until 18th August with daily sessions Tuesday to Saturday at 10am-1pm; 2pm-5pm and 6pm-9pm and Sunday and Monday at 11am-2pm and 3pm-6pm with people advised to arrive 30 minutes before.

Pre-booked tickets are available from £9.99 for the 6pm sessions with all other sessions priced at £12.99. Refreshments and any prize games are not included in the ticket price.

Between 10am-1pm on Saturday 10th August and Saturday 17th August there’ll be quieter sessions for those with sensory needs where music will be lowered. Ride lights will be switched off and rides slowed where possible.

To book tickets, visit www.indoorfunfair.org/tickets/liverpool/ or for more information follow on Facebook or Instagram: @indoorfunfair