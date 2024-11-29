Indoor Funfair back in Liverpool with more thrill rides than ever

Indoor Funfair is back in Liverpool next month promising the “biggest line up of thrill rides” the city has ever seen.

Air Raid, which spins and twists riders while they travel through the air, makes its debut at the waterfront event which arrives for the festive period on 21st December.

With around 30 rides for the whole family to enjoy, this yuletide sees the return of Fusion and Trabant for the thrill seekers with family favourites the Dodgems and Waltzer as well as Mini Miami and Circus Train for the little ones.

John Lowery from Indoor Funfair said:

Fun for all the family

“Indoor Funfair is still the biggest and best value event of its kind in the UK.

“Some sessions will sell out so we’re urging people to pre-book. It’s cheaper to buy online and three hours of unlimited fun is also a good stocking filler!”

Colm Graham, Head of Partnerships, Hospitality and Exhibition Sales, at ACC Liverpool said:

“Indoor Funfair is one of our most successful events with thousands from in and around Liverpool enjoying the attraction every year.

“There are always great rides to enjoy with the exhibition centre providing a safe and secure, climate-controlled family environment.”

Indoor Funfair runs until 5th January with 39 sessions across the two-week stay starting at 10am and some evening sessions at 6pm with people advised to arrive 30 minutes before.

Pre-booked tickets are available from £10.99 for the 6pm sessions with all other sessions priced at £13.99. Refreshments and any prize games are not included in the ticket price.

Between 10am-1pm on Saturday 28th December and Saturday 4th January 2025, there’ll be quieter sessions for those with sensory needs where music will be lowered. Ride lights will be switched off and rides slowed where possible.

To book tickets, visit www.indoorfunfair.org/tickets/liverpool/ or for more information follow on Facebook or Instagram: @indoorfunfair