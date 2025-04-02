Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey saddles up with Tonight Josephine for UK-wide country brunch series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey is partnering with Tonight Josephine to launch an exclusive new Country Brunch series across the UK. The immersive experience features live country music and performers in full Western attire, prize giveaways, delicious brunch food , and signature Tennessee Honey cocktails.

Riding the wave of the "Cowboy Core" trend, fuelled by artists like Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter, the Cowgirl Brunch offers consumers a taste of the Wild West. Following the successful launch of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Cowboy boots last October, this partnership with Tonight Josephine provides a dynamic and engaging experience for consumers.

The two-hour Cowgirl Brunches will run from April to September at Tonight Josephine locations across the UK. Attendees will be invited to channel their inner Dolly Parton with bottomless cocktails like Georgia Peaches, and themed shots such as "Wake Up Honey" and "Honey, Do Melons," alongside delicious food offerings.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Tonight Josephine to re-introduce Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey to consumers through a true Tennessee experience," says Eduardo Toledo, Head of Jack Daniel's UK.

"As the original honey-infused whiskey that paved the way for today's flavoured spirits, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey offers a unique and beloved taste. This partnership allows us to tap into the popular Western trend and connect consumers with the spirit of the Country Western in a fresh and innovative way."

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey embodies boldness, and this partnership with Tonight Josephine perfectly highlights its unique flavour. Grab your hats, boots, and lassos and book your new Country Brunch experience now at https://www.tonightjosephine.co.uk/blog/cowgirl-country-bottomless-brunch.