Jigsaw Fitness secures £350,000 deal with NatWest as part of retail brand development

Gym equipment specialist Jigsaw Fitness has received £350,000 of funding from NatWest to support the development of its Solo Fitness home gym equipment brand.

The business, which is based in Crosby, designs and manufactures custom gym equipment for fitness studios and individuals worldwide. Clients include BXR, Fairmont Hotels, Under Armour, Fitness First, Gymshark, and Everlast.

Jigsaw Fitness, which was founded by Sam Marsh, also has a premium home fitness brand called Solo Fitness which designs and equips luxury home gyms.

Solo Fitness was set up around the time of the Covid pandemic in an attempt to bring well-designed home fitness equipment to the market.

Funding from NatWest, which includes trade loan facilities, will support Jigsaw Fitness as it continues to develop the Solo Fitness range, expanding the brand’s presence in the UK and around the world.

Sam Marsh, Managing Director of Jigsaw Fitness, said: “Over the last few years, we have invested in bringing new products to market for a segment that was previously underserved. We have carefully crafted a range of Solo Fitness products that we believe to be one of the finest on the market. Armed with these, we look forward to growing the brand with new clients in the UK and abroad.”

Sam added: “The funding from NatWest will play a key part in our ability to grow the Solo Fitness brand further, and we appreciate all of the help Nathan and the team have given us.”

Nathan Johnson, Senior Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: “Sam has a clear vision for the business, and we’re delighted to support his plans for growth. As the UK’s biggest bank for small business, NatWest has a strong track record of supporting our customers to realise their ambitions, and Jigsaw Fitness is no exception.

"We’re looking forward to seeing what Sam and his team do in future, and will continue supporting them on their journey.”