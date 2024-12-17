Jingle bells mean wagging tails as local pet business brings Christmas cheer to Freshfields

Santa Claus – or should we say, Santa Claws – is coming to town!

This Christmas, Suzie Mossman, owner of Petpals Sefton, is spreading festive joy by collecting presents for Freshfields Animal Rescue. In the spirit of giving, Suzie has invited her clients to add a little something extra to their festive shopping lists to help brighten the holiday season for animals at the rescue centre.

As charities like Freshfields continue to face financial challenges, Suzie’s initiative has come at a crucial time. "We’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness of our clients,” said Suzie. “Every small gift, whether it’s a packet of treats or a bottle of cleaning supplies, goes a long way in supporting the incredible work Freshfields does. It’s heartwarming to see our community come together to help animals in need.”

Petpals, the UK’s longest-established pet-care specialist, offers a variety of services including dog walking, pet sitting and pet taxis. Suzie, who is fully trained, insured, uniformed and DBS-checked, provides her exceptional care across Sefton, Crosby, Blundellsands, Waterloo, Brighton-le-Sands, Seaforth, Litherland, Thornton, Netherton, Lunt and Bootle.

Suzie and pup Nova

Since taking over the business earlier this year, Suzie has made it a priority to give back to the pet-loving community that has welcomed and supported her business.

“I’ve absolutely loved getting to know the wonderful pets, clients and local businesses in the area,” explained Suzie. “It’s been an incredible experience, and this is just one of the many ways we can give back to the community that has been so supportive. The kindness we’ve received has inspired me to do everything I can to help those in need, especially during the holiday season.”

In addition to the donations, Suzie and her team are also creating Christmas goody bags for the pets they look after – no small task when caring for over 150 animals! Each furry friend will receive a selection of toys and treats, bringing festive cheer to both pets and their owners.

“Christmas is all about giving, and we wanted to show our appreciation to the wonderful pets we care for all year round,” said Suzie. “It’s our way of saying thank you and spreading a little holiday magic to the animals and families we love.”

To find out more about Petpals Sefton’s range of pet-care services, please visit: www.petpals.com/area/sefton