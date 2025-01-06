John Godber's Northern Soul play 'Do I Love You?' comes to the Shakespeare North Playhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'Do I Love You?' is an hilarious dance-fuelled play from the writer of 'Bouncers' and 'Teechers', which is coming to Prescot in April!

Join twenty somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul. What started as a College project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting.

Far beyond their home city of Hull our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for. Now they can't get enough; from Bridlington Spa to Stoke, from Liverpool to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom our young soulies are determined to keep the faith!

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1975 or 2025? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you're out on the floor!

Do I Love you?

Come and watch this hilarious show about keeping the faith, so spread the talc and grab your loafers, our trio are heading for a weekender!

Featuring the original cast, and choreographed by Northern Soul Dance champion Sally Molloy and written by award-winning writer John Godber.

“dramatic gem from the pen of John Godber” - British Theatre Guide

“infectious and exhilarating” - The Times

Tickets are available from the 2nd-5th April at the Shakespeare North Playhouse:https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/event/do-i-love-you/#:~:text=After%20its%202024%20sell%2Dout,the%20dance%20steps%20are%20exhausting.