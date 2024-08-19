Leading housebuilders show how Merseyside residents can holiday from home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barratt and David Wilson Homes are taking the opportunity to highlight how Southport offers the ideal setting for a ‘staycation’ for new residents.

Over the last several years, UK residents have found that travelling abroad for their holidays isn’t always affordable or necessary, and that there is a wide variety of activities and places to explore right on their doorstep.

According to LS:N Global, one in three holidaymakers are prioritising staycations over travelling to another country, with one of the key factors being climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Properties at the Victoria Mews and Pavilions Gardens developments in Southport have a huge appeal due to the short-term holiday-letting opportunities for those looking to invest in the area.

DWNW - A Hesketh four bedroom home at Pavilion Gardens

Buy-to-let properties serving as holiday homes remain incredibly popular and worthwhile for investors as, according to a report by Verdant Leisure, 91% of UK adults intend to book a staycation in 2024 as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact finances.

If house hunters are instead looking for somewhere to settle down themselves, a Barratt or David Wilson home has much to offer due to the flexibility of the available rooms and the wealth of local amenities and attractions, serving as a perfect gateway to the wonders of Merseyside.

Hopeful residents of Southport have a plethora of local amenities to eagerly take advantage of, whilst also living in developments that include the latest energy saving and modern features available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Atkinson building is everything a family could wish for on a day out. Located in the centre of Southport, it has an arts centre that provides fun, creative and varied activities, a venue that hosts live music and comedy performances, as well as an art gallery, two museums and the Southport library.

DWNW - Scenes from around Victoria Mews and Pavilion Gardens

For anything the Atkinson doesn’t have, the rest of Southport can provide. Pleasureland is a family theme park that can provide the thrills, Victoria Park can provide the space for exercise and Wayfarers Arcade can provide the shopping.

A home at either development can also provide ample entertainment opportunities. The Woodcote style home at Victoria Mews, for example, is ideal for a transformation into the perfect staycation residence.

This three-storey, four-bedroom home is bursting with potential. If the third floor bedroom can be flexible, then perhaps a home cinema or even a games room could be installed. For more inspiration on how to utilise space in a three-storey home click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are pleased to see that our residents are taking advantage of the wonderful locations that surround them and are exploring these local communities for all they can offer.

DWNW - Scenes from around Victoria Mews and Pavilion Gardens

“Our remaining properties at Victoria Mews and Pavilion Gardens are perfectly situated for people to explore Southport and the surrounding county at their own leisure. Anyone who may be interested in our developments is welcome to visit our sales teams at to discuss the benefits of buying with Barratt and David Wilson Homes.”

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside or David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.