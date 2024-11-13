Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Right to Succeed celebrate IED Collaborative Initiative of the Year award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A partnership between Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Right to Succeed, a charity which support communities in areas of high deprivation to work collectively to give children and young people the best start in life, is the winner of the Collaborative Initiative of the Year award .

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which were hosted in London on 6th November following the IED Annual Conference ‘Economic Transition – How do we deliver long-lasting change in our towns, cities and regions?’, recognise achievers in the public and private sector through a series of individual, team and organisational categories.

The Collaborative Initiative of the Year award recognises outstanding cross-sector economic development collaboration between two or more partners drawn from local authorities, private sector, third sector, business, and academia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning initiative, Cradle to Career, brings together over 50 funding and delivery partners across Liverpool City Region, including Steve Morgan Foundation, SHINE Trust and the National Lottery Community Fund working together collectively to improve the lives of children and young people. It is an innovative place-based change programme that builds cross-sector networks to develop new and existing assets within communities to implement sustainable change both economically and socially.

The IED's Bev Hurley CBE, right, and the award winners.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our partnership with Right to Succeed has been recognised with this award. The Cradle to Career programme is an outstanding example of how we can work together – across sectors, agencies and communities – to improve the lives of children and young people.

“This initiative is about creating long-lasting change, breaking down barriers and giving every child in the Liverpool City Region the best possible start in life, regardless of their background.

“Lots of hard work and commitment has led to this award, and it’s a testament to the dedication of everyone involved. I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Ledley, Cradle to Career Liverpool City Region Programme Director for Halton and Knowsley, said: “We are so pleased that the Cradle to Career programme has been recognised for taking a collaborative approach to supporting children and young people. This approach would not be possible without the strong partnerships we have in place with stakeholders at the heart of the communities we serve. Partners that understand the needs of their areas and have a clear vision of the change they wish to see. With the support of Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, we have been able to develop partnerships on the ground in a further five areas across the region that are supporting locally-led solutions and driving forward sustainable change in their communities.”

IED Director Bev Hurley CBE, who hosted the IED Annual Awards 2024, said: “Many congratulations to Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Right to Succeed as the winner of our Collaborative Initiative of the Year award. The judges praised the nominated Cradle to Career community initiative that began in one area of a city and expanded to others with Mayoral support. They highlighted its focus on deprived areas, providing essential early interventions for better economic outcomes. Our judges felt the submission showcased strong planning and collaboration among partners, resulting in significant engagement among the children it aimed to reach. The programme received commendation for its ambitious goals and effective multi-agency teamwork, with judges clear that this initiative was be worthy of further attention across the UK.”

IED Executive Director Nigel Wilcock added: “Congratulations to all our winners, those who our judging panel determined should be Highly Commended for their nomination, and indeed everyone who was shortlisted and took the time and opportunity to enter the awards this year. We had a fabulous awards evening, it was an inspirational, uplifting and joyous occasion, and thanks to all award sponsors for their support.”

The IED is the UK’s leading independent professional body for economic development and regeneration practitioners, supporting them to create stronger communities and sustainable economies.