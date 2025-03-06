Liverpool leads the North West in Parkrun popularity as searches soar 108%

Liverpool is the parkrun capital of the North West according to new research.

AussieBoots, the company behind the research, analysed the increase in average monthly searches for parkruns across the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2024.

Liverpool topped the list in the North West with a 108% increase, while Manchester followed in second place with a 90% rise in searches. Salford ranked third recording an 88% surge

Lancaster came in at the bottom of the North West table with still a notable increase of 27%.

Liverpool 108%

Manchester 90%

Salford 88%

Blackpool 57%

Chester 53%

Lancaster 27%

Popular parkruns across the region include Princes Park in Liverpool, Platt Fields Park in Manchester, and Peel Park in Salford. These weekly 5K events take place every Saturday at 9am.

Looking at the United Kingdom as a whole, Ripon came first with a 250% increase, Plymouth ranked second with their 177% rise, while Liverpool followed third with a 108% surge.

Manchester came fourth with a 90% increase, while Salford narrowly followed behind, ranking fifth with an 88% rise.

Ripon 250%

Plymouth 177%

Liverpool 108%

Manchester 90%

Salford 88%

Wolverhampton 88%

Wakefield 86%

Coventry 85%

Birmingham 85%

London 83%

Overall, the UK experienced an 82% surge in searches, with England alone accounting for a 46% increase.

Speaking on the findings, Pete Bryden from AussieBoots said: "The growing popularity of parkruns across the UK highlights a nationwide shift towards community-driven fitness and outdoor exercise.

“Liverpool’s remarkable 108% surge in searches reflects how more people are embracing the accessibility and social aspect of these weekly events.

“Whether it's for fitness, mental well-being, or simply enjoying the outdoors, parkruns continue to unite people in a shared commitment to health and activity."