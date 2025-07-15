Liverpool musician Helen Maw joins St John Bosco Arts College for special awards celebration

Singer, songwriter and music journalist, Helen Maw, who was born and raised in Liverpool, joined St John Bosco Arts College for its annual awards celebration on Friday, 11 July.

Helen, who is a past pupil of the school having attended from 2007 to 2014, shared an inspirational speech with students about the impact her formative years at St John Bosco has had on her career in the music industry.

Helen said: “It was an honour to be asked back to St John Bosco Arts College to celebrate the students’ successes. My experience at St John Bosco shaped me to who I am today, and I loved every minute, especially the after-school clubs I attended, which was practically all of them – music, drama, performing arts.”

Helen shared with the congregation, comprising students, staff, parents, carers and governors, her journey to date since leaving St John Bosco Arts College. A hugely successful musician, Helen graduated top of her class at Liverpool Hope University, achieving a first-class honours degree in music. She then went on to complete a masters degree in ‘The Beatles, Popular Music and Society’, which Helen cited on the day as being “arguably, the most scouse degree possible.”

L-R: Helen Maw, deputy head girl Evie, and headteacher of St John Bosco Arts College Mr Darren Gidman

Following her academic achievements, Helen went on to work for Liverpool headquartered independent music publisher Sentric, whilst sinking her teeth into her songwriting and releasing her own singles to local, national and international acclaim, earning radio plays globally. Helen has also formed a band, which has seen her gig globally and at iconic Liverpool landmarks including The Cavern Club and Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

Concluding her speech, Helen added: “With my hand on my heart, I can say that I would not be where I am today without St John Bosco Arts College. So, to you, the students, I say, enjoy every single second of it and don’t let anyone say you can’t achieve anything.”

Deputy head girl Evie, presented Helen with a bouquet of flowers as a token of the school’s appreciation before saying: “We always find it inspiring to hear about successful women and especially when they have been where we are.”

St John Bosco Arts College’s annual ‘Prize Giving Day’ celebrated the achievements of pupils across the school, both academically and interpersonally with awards also given for overall contribution to school life. Key Stage 4 students accepted subject prizes, whilst Key Stage 3 pupils received recognition for their hard work and consistent effort.

Students who completed GCSEs and A-levels during the 2023/24 academic year, also returned to revisit the school and receive their official examination certificates. Some students also received school trophies for their outstanding accomplishments, dedication and commitment to St John Bosco Arts College.

Throughout the awards ceremony, attendees were treated to several incredible student performances. The school band opened the celebration with its exceptional cover of California Dreamin’ by The Mamas & The Papas, before the cast of the school’s production of the Disney film, Moana, took to the stage with a captivating rendition of ‘How Far I’ll Go’.

The award-winning choir passionately performed the hit soul song ‘Proud’ by Heather Small and later returned to the stage to wow the audience with their breathtaking cover of ‘Shine’ by Emeli Sandé, the song that earned them first place in the Catholic Schools’ Choir of the Year competition in April. They also performed these show-stopping pieces earlier in the academic year at the 2024 Educate Awards at Liverpool Cathedral.

The heart-warming celebration was closed with the whole school community joining together for the school hymn to St John Bosco.

Mr Darren Gidman, headteacher at St John Bosco Arts College, said: “St John Bosco Arts College is a family that supports one another through every stage of their journey. It was delightful to be able to welcome Helen back to our school community for a wonderful day of celebrations, where we were able to reminisce on past events, the support the school provides and the strong relationships we build.

“As another year comes to an end, we have once again delivered an aspirational academic and personal curriculum that has seen staff go above and beyond to ensure every student reaches their full potential and is one step further to becoming well rounded individuals.

“A huge thank you to the Bosco community for making this all possible and I face the future with optimism as I look forward to another year filled with joy and success.”