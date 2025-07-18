Liverpool Psychologist says: 'Diogo's legacy could be better mental health in sport'

Following Liverpool FC’s recent tributes to Diogo Jota, a leading Consultant Clinical Psychologist from Liverpool has shared how the club’s response to recent tragedies could pave the way for mental health in sport.

Liverpool FC has made a series of emotive tributes to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, including an online tribute to immortalise the Portuguese player on the club website.

At last week's friendly between Preston North End and Liverpool FC, players and fans also marked tributes to the brothers, with Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot revealing he advised players to “be themselves” and “Do as Diogo did.”

Commenting on the tributes, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and lifelong Liverpool FC fan Dr Claire Bullen-Foster has commended the club's approach to supporting players and highlighted how the team's openness and empathy could change conversations about mental health in sport for years to come.

"Diogo’s legacy of what it means to be yourself and the opportunity this creates for more open conversations about grief and mental health in sport, could last a lifetime.” - Dr Claire Bullen-Foster

“Mental health has long been a taboo topic in sport, and football in particular, but Liverpool’s compassion and care around Diogo and Andre’s tragic deaths shows there’s a place for conversations about mental health in this competitive sport.

“Arne’s openness and advice to players to feel their feelings and process grief in whichever way works for them highlights how the club is invested in allowing space for players to feel their emotions – something that is an essential part of grief.”

Claire refers to Arne Slot’s interview on Liverpool FC’s website, which was released following Diogo’s death, which shares an insight into how he and the Club are supporting the team through their grief.

In the interview, Arne explains how it’s ‘difficult to find the right words’ and that ‘Jota was always himself – so let us be ourselves as well’. Arne explained that for players, that means ‘if we want to laugh, we laugh; if we want to cry, we’re going to cry. If they want to train, they can train, if they don’t want to train, they cannot train. But be yourself, don’t think you have to be different than your emotions tell you.’

Anfield Stadium

What is the club currently doing to support players?

Dr Bullen-Foster, who is a psychological trauma expert that works with police forces on high pressure cases and legal proceedings, highlights that Arne’s openness will help both players and fans to process the trauma of recent events.

“In the past 6 months, Liverpool’s players and fans have experienced a series of traumatic events that understandably will take a toll on their mental health and resilience as a team.

“Diogo and Andre’s deaths have been devastating for players and fans, with this tragedy following the Liverpool parade incident in May, where 109 people were injured after a car was driven into the crowds of Liverpool fans celebrating the Club’s Premier League victory. Liverpool as a club and a community has suffered such severe losses and tragedies over the years and it can be a lot to process.”

Having co-founded her mental health consultancy Eleos Group with her partner, retired English professional footballer Stephen Foster, Dr Bullen-Foster has an in-depth insight into the unique challenges football players and Clubs can face when it comes to managing mental wellbeing.

Commenting on Liverpool’s recent experiences, Dr-Bullen-Foster said:

“Arne Slot now faces the challenge of navigating his own feelings of grief alongside those of his players and staff, against the backdrop of preparing for the start of the Premier League season next month, and rallying support from a community of fans that are also grieving.

“Football is often criticised for its attitude towards mental health. Like any elite sport, the pressure on athletes to always perform at their optimum performance is immense.

“His recent interview on the club website is such an important reminder to players and fans alike of how important it is to just feel your emotions. We don’t have to pretend or behave differently because of industry expectations or societal pressures. We need to acknowledge our feelings in order to heal.”

How can fans support each other?

Dr Bullen-Foster highlights that fans can also play their part in supporting one another and this will also help improve more mental health conversations in sport.

“As a club and community, Liverpool is resilient. We can see that from the thousands of fans that supported the team at Deepdale, and the huge outpouring of love in the emotional tributes for Diogo and Andre.

“We’ve come together as a community to support one another, as we have many times, and it’s important we keep doing so.

“As Arne said in his speech, there’s no right or wrong way when it comes to dealing with grief and mental health. It’s about allowing space and time for how you feel. Grief is a unique experience for us all and it's important we keep providing space for our players, fans and community to continue to process the emotions of these incidents and have open and respectful conversations.

“Fans are dedicated to their club and players, and a club that is open about the challenges of mental health will in turn create fans who share this openness.”

How can football improve mental health support for players?

“Liverpool is already doing a fantastic job of supporting the mental health of players by stating publicly that it's okay for them to process their feelings and showing acceptance and flexibility around training routines and support.

“In terms of the football industry as a whole, the recent tragedies Liverpool has faced highlights the increased need for players to have access to appropriate psychological support and mental health strategies to help them deal with the immense pressures of elite sport, and being in the public eye whilst suffering from the trauma of losing a friend. Psychological support within elite sports is often performance focussed, which is entirely appropriate for the industry, however traumatic incidents of this nature highlight how clubs and teams in all sports need a level of clinical, mental health support on standby, because no-one should have to navigate these issues alone.

“From a media perspective, this support translates into showing compassion. Liverpool’s players have been through significant trauma and grief, and processing these feelings and emotional pain takes time. Football’s pressure on players to perform consistently and to the highest expectations on and off pitch takes its toll, and we have to normalise the fact that Liverpool is under heightened emotional strain right now, so the players need support from the industry more than ever.

“As a lifelong Liverpool fan, I was devastated by the news of Diogo’s death. But I’m also immensely proud of how the club, fans and the football community as a whole have come together to support one another.

“We can cry if we want to cry. And we can feel whatever it is we want to feel to process the recent tragedies our club has faced. Because when communities and fans come together to support one another through some of the most difficult experiences a person can go through in life, that’s when we really show what we’re made of. That’s what it means to never walk alone.”

Dr Claire Bullen-Foster is a Consultant Clinical Psychologist and the CEO of Eleos Group, an organisation that helps high pressure industries implement trauma support and psychological wellbeing support for staff and workforces.