Liverpool residents and their pups urged to put their best paw forward to help Morocco World Cup cull dogs

Liverpool humans and dogs are being urged to get out for a very special sponsored walk, to help the World Cup dogs of Morocco.

March 1st 2025 is the first Day of the Morocco Dog, and the International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC) is urging participants around the world to put their best foot, or paw, forward for the three million street dogs, who are being cruelly slaughtered to prepare for the FIFA football World Cup 2030.

Many dogs are poisoned but survive the experience which leaves them in a debilitated and critical state. Others are beaten, shot and stabbed. The IAWPC is receiving requests from concerned Moroccan citizens to help cover veterinary bills to provide emergency life saving treatment for the dogs.

The IAWPC, which is a group of respected global animal charities including In Defence of Animals, Dogs Trust, RSPCA, and the Soi Dog Foundation, is aiming for 406 registered participants, all walking, or running, a sponsored 5k which when combined totals 2030 kilometres for the dogs endangered by the World Cup preparations.

Dogs in Morocco are being killed in preparation for the World Cup 2030 - IAWPC/ Animal News Agency

You can register for the event for free by emailing [email protected] leaving your name and location. Participants are also being asked to share photographs or videos of their challenge on the day.

Debbie Wilson, campaign lead at the IAWPC, said: "What is happening in Morocco is horrific, dogs are being killed in the most brutal ways in full view of the public including children on a daily basis.

"FIFA was told that the killings had stopped in August this year, this is not true, FIFA knows this, the Moroccan government is doing this and we need them to stop these blatant acts immediately.

"Day of the Moroccan Dog is a way for people around the world to show their support for the dogs, and make their voice heard. Send a clear message to Morocco and FIFA that the world is watching.

Stars including Chris Packham are supporting the IAWPC campaign

"Anyone can take part, get out a Sharpie and write on a t-shirt a slogan of your choice. This is a universal inclusive event which is designed to make as much noise as possible”.

Environmentalist Chris Packham, who is a supporter of the campaign, said: " "Spay, neuter, vaccinate is the only humane way to control the dog population in Morocco, and this horrifying footage shows that the authorities are not taking their responsibilities to the animals, and to the public seriously.

"I am calling for FIFA to also take its responsibilities seriously and tell Morocco that without a humane spay, neuter, vaccination scheme there will be no World Cup 2030. FIFA has the power to stop this madness."

The FIFA bid evaluation report states: “Finally the bid (Morocco) has outlined its commitments to the protection of animal rights and has highlighted that since August 2024 the culling of animals is prohibited in the country, and governmental resources are being allocated to expand clinics and support programmes for stray dogs’.

However, the IAWPC has verified proof that the 'clean up' is still going on, and has ramped up since the tournament was announced.

To find out more about the IAWPC campaign go to www.iawpc.org