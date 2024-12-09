Liverpool University Air Squadron to climb Pendle Hill in support of veterans this winter

Members of the Liverpool University Air Squadron are set to climb Pendle Hill in Lancashire on 12th December in support of veterans’ charity, Walking With The Wounded and their Walking Home campaign. The Walking Home campaign encourages members of the public to take part in a walk covering a distance of their choosing, whilst raising money to support the charity’s work providing veterans with mental health support, employment support, and social care.

The 4 mile climb to the top of Pendle Hill is one of the most popular climbs in Lancashire and the North West, with its uneven terrain and windy summit making it many people’s climb of choice for a fundraising challenge. In addition to their upcoming climb of Pendle Hill, the group battled cloudy and windy conditions on 5th December as they completed a 16km walk up Ingleborough, one of the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Speaking on their upcoming challenge, Pete Watson, member of the Liverpool University Air Squadron, said, “We do numerous charity events throughout the year for a range of causes, and we were sent Walking Home by a member of the team at Walking With The Wounded, and I thought it looked like a great challenge for us to get involved in. I advertised it to the squadron, and we’ve got a team together ready to complete our challenge on 12th December. The squadron looks for opportunities throughout the year to see how we can raise awareness and funds for charities relating to the Armed Forces, so Walking Home will be a nice way to end off the year!”

The Walking Home campaign was launched by former Army Reservist and presenter of the BBC’s Escape to the Country, Jules Hudson. Jules took part in a sponsored walk at Monmouth Castle where his former regiment, the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers, is stationed. Alongside him were local cadets from Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force and Monmouth School Combined Cadet Force.

Latest research commissioned by WWTW shows 6 out of 10 veterans at least sometimes experience feelings of loneliness, a 10% increase on the same statistic for the general public. As daylight hours decrease during winter, it’s common for feelings of loneliness to increase, meaning now is the time to show support for our veterans.

As well as combating loneliness, this year’s motto of ‘Let’s Talk’ looks to encourage conversations about mental health more widely. The research highlighted outdoor exercise as veterans’ most popular mental health boosting activity, a contrast to the general public which showed socialising with friends and family as its primary mental health booster. Data also showed 90% of veterans agree that the key to improving mental health is spending sufficient time outdoors.

On his pride at being the face of this year’s campaign, Jules Hudson said: “I am immensely proud to be supporting such a worthy fundraising campaign. Veterans are rightly admired for their courage in serving our country yet the mental, physical, and social challenges they face when returning to civilian life can easily be lost on us as the general public.

“By taking part in this year’s Walking Home fundraiser, I hope to inspire as many Brits as possible to follow suit in contributing to the excellent work Walking With The Wounded continues to do for our veterans.”

Tony Hulton, WWTW CEO, added: “The festive season is an ideal time for friends, families, and service members to come together to tackle the winter blues, enjoy the outdoors, and take on a sponsored walk to support those who served. This year’s ‘Walking Home. Let’s Talk’ campaign encourages everyone to break the silence around mental health and start meaningful conversations. A huge thank you to all who have already signed up for Walking Home. Your support will help transform the lives of veterans and their family members.”

As well as supporting veterans with mental health, physical health, and social support, another key focus is to educate the general public on the often misunderstood struggles veterans’ face post-service. Over half (54%) of the general public feel upholding mental health is the biggest challenge facing veterans when returning to civilian life.

Yet, when asked on whether they feel veterans receive the appropriate level of mental health support, just 21% of the general public agreed, highlighting how this year’s Walking Home fundraising effort is the ideal time to take part in supporting our veterans this winter.

To add to the more than £2 million raised in the past decade of the annual Walking Home fundraisers, 2024’s participants are invited to once again take on a sponsored walk alongside friends, family, or colleagues. There is no minimum distance or fundraising target.

Sign-up: www.walking-home.wwtw.org.uk

Walking With The Wounded (WWTW) is a leading UK military charity which recognises that those who served, deserve. They empower veterans by reigniting their sense of purpose, enabling them to make a positive contribution to their communities and lead independent lives.

Whether mentally, physically or socially wounded they support ex-service personnel and their families most in need through personalised programmes to help veterans who are struggling after military service.

WWTW is an award-winning and accredited mental health, support care coordination (social work) and employment support service with unique expertise in providing support for ex-Forces with complex needs across the UK, including Scotland and Northern Ireland.

