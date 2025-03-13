Liverpool woman on a mission to raise funds for charity after her Dad was diagnosed with MND

A fitness instructor from Liverpool is preparing to take part in the Liverpool Half Marathon later this month after her father was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last year.

Zoe Wolstencroft, an instructor at David Lloyd in Cheshire Oaks, will be taking part in the city’s biggest road race on March 23, after her father Iain was diagnosed with the terminal, neurological condition in July last year having also had a stroke.

Iain is now being cared for at home by Zoe, his wife Anji and their family and has recently been fitted with a PEG – a device which allows him to be fed through a tube inserted directly into his stomach. He also uses a ventilator at night to help him breathe.

Now, Zoe is determined to help raise awareness of MND, a disease which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.

Zoe Wolstencroft and her father Iain, who is living with motor neurone disease.

Zoe explained: “Dad has always been so strong. At the time he had his stroke he was on his way to work – he’s 81 and he was still working!

“He was in hospital for a month, and he was eventually diagnosed with Progressive Bulbar Palsy – a form of MND. I’d heard a little bit about MND but didn’t know much at the time.

“Mum is now his carer and is just incredible. Dad is coping with everything amazingly well – I’m so proud of him.”

Zoe’s family has been supported by the MND Association, which is helping Iain come to terms with his diagnosis while supporting in practical ways, including voice banking.

She said: “He is terrified of losing his voice. At the moment, it starts OK in the morning and then, as he gets more tired it starts to fade. So, he wants to make sure his voice is banked for when he needs it. We also have an MND Association visitor who comes to visit, and Dad also attends the MND Care Centre in Stoke.

“I’m absolutely determined to raise as much awareness as I can and raise funds to support the MND Association.

“The training has been going really well and I’m really looking forward to it – I’m planning to do more fundraising in the future as well.”

The Association’s Community Relationship Fundraiser – North, Judith Mayes, who is supporting Zoe’s efforts, said: “Zoe is just incredible, and we are so grateful to her for everything she is doing to help awareness and vital funds.

“Every day in the UK, six people will learn that they have MND. The MND Association exists to ensure no one has to face that devastating diagnosis on their own.

“Every penny Zoe raises will help to support other families affected by MND while funding groundbreaking new research into potential new treatments.

“We’re all behind Zoe, every step of the way.”

For more information about Zoe’s challenge, or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/zoe-wolstencroft-1736022060413

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org