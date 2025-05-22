Liverpool's historic docks receives fifth International Blue Flag Marina award

The waterways charity, Canal & River Trust, has been awarded its fifth international Blue Flag award in a row for the Royal Albert Dock and Salthouse Dock marinas in Liverpool.

The Trust, which looks after 36 hectares of waterspace at Liverpool’s South Docks, received the award after its marinas in Liverpool received top marks for high standards of environmental information, management, safety, and boating services.

The water quality within the docks is of the highest standard and is home to an array of wildlife including thousands of blue mussels, hundreds of eels and, during the summer months, thousands of moon jellyfish.

Andrew Goudie, North West Harbour Manager at Canal & River Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be awarded this prestigious international Blue Flag award for the fifth year in a row and to be the first marina owners in England to receive it.

“As a charity we are extremely proud of our colleagues, volunteers and partners, who look after Liverpool’s South Docks to the very highest standard.

“Research has shown that being by water makes us feel happier and healthier, and this award really highlights how a waterspace can make a place come alive through water-based activities, daily exercise or spending time looking at the array of wildlife. There’s no better place to escape and visit than the iconic docks.”

Sean Morrison, estate manager at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, said: "This achievement reflects the dedication of everyone involved in upholding the dock's environmental standards. We remain committed to preserving the beauty and biodiversity of our historic waterfront, and receiving this recognition for the fifth year in a row highlights the collaborative efforts that make the dock a safe and welcoming destination for all."

Now in their 38th year, the International Blue Flag Awards are the world’s most recognised accolade for beaches and marinas, which assure visitors that they are clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, added: “The awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach and site managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who should take pride today in their tireless efforts to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular blue spaces.”

The Royal Albert Dock and Salthouse Dock moorings are situated on Liverpool’s world-famous waterfront, near to the Pier Head and city centre. With an abundance of character and steeped in maritime history, the ‘Jewel in the Crown’ Royal Albert Dock attracts millions of visitors every year.

Both marinas consist of finger and linear pontoons, with up to 60 vessels accommodated in Albert Dock and 46 visitor canal boat moorings and 20 long term moorings in Salthouse Dock.

To find out more about the Trust and it’s vital work, visit the Canal & River Trust website: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk

1 . Contributed Blue Flag plaque for 2025 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Fitting 5th Blue Flag plaque Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Five Blue Flag awards in a row Photo: Submitted