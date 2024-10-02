Liverpudlian MMA star Shem Rock sees next fight announced and claims 'I want to finish him'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shem Rock is riding a three-fight win streak, all via first-round rear-naked chokes, and a victory over Jakub Bahnik in Prague on December 29th would cement him as one of OKTAGON MMA's biggest talents.

Liverpudlian MMA Shem Rock has seen his next fight announced as he takes on Jakub Bahnik in Prague on December 29th, in a fight that many are touting as a title eliminator

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OKTAGON MMA, Europe’s premier promotion will be returning to Prague, for its final event of 2024 and Rock (11-1-1) will face Bahnik (10-5) on the card.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock is riding a three-fight win streak, all via first-round rear-naked chokes, and a victory would cement him as one of OKTAGON's biggest talents.

Liverpudlian MMA star Shem Rock has seen his next OKTAGON fight announced

Rock, who trains out of iconic UK gym, Next Generation MMA, alongside Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Nathan Fletcher, George Staines, and many others, is looking to top off an incredible 2024 for the Liverpool-based gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of his return, Shem Rock commented: “He knows, we all know, that it’s the Shem show all over again. I’ll finish him however I want to finish him, and we know I’m going to finish him. I can take him down and submit him in the first round.

“He’s too old, he’s too slow, he’s too stiff…but if he can keep it on the feet, I’ll knock him out.”

The event, which will welcome 18,000 fans, will be headlined by Ronald Paradesier vs Losene Keita in the Tipsport Gamechanger final, crowning OKTAGON MMA’s next €1 million winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpudlian MMA star Shem Rock has seen his next OKTAGON fight announced

OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year, for the second year running.