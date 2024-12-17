Livv Housing Group supports Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas campaign

Livv Housing Group is helping to bring Christmas to as many children as possible by supporting Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas campaign. This year, the Knowsley based housing association has donated hundreds of toys and gifts, helping to ensure that more children wake up to a gift on Christmas morning.

Livv has proudly supported the annual Mission Christmas campaign for the past three years. Staff and partners have donated gifts, driven to collect and deliver gifts to families in need, and assisted with sorting and packing donations at the charity’s warehouse.

Cash for Kids Liverpool & North Wales is dedicated to supporting children and young people in the area, from birth to 18 years of age, facing challenges such as poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness, and additional needs. Its Mission Christmas campaign aims to ensure that no child is left without a gift at Christmas.

Sharlene McAteer, Director of Marketing & Communications at Livv Housing Group, said: “We’re committed to supporting our communities, and the work that Cash for Kids does to help children in incredibly tough situations is truly inspiring. Our partnership with Cash for Kids is incredibly important to us, and we are proud to work closely with the charity all year round.

“Christmas is a time for giving, and it’s an honour to help spread a little joy where we can. Our colleagues are always eager lend their support, and we hope this year’s Mission Christmas donations will bring a little extra magic to households in need.

“Over the past couple of years, our fundraising efforts for Cash Kids has raised over £30,000. In true Livv spirit, our team has embraced a range of individual and collective activities to raise money, and it’s heartwarming to know that every penny is going toward making a real difference for families in our borough and beyond.”

Livv employees have demonstrated remarkable commitment to supporting Cash for Kids through a variety of fundraising initiatives.

Activities have included the 100ft Anfield Abseil and the 500°C+ firewalk, as well as two charity golf days for staff and partners. Employees also participated in the ‘Cash for Kids Day’ celebration and showcased individual efforts such as running the 10k Run Aintree race. Additionally, Livv collects donations through a raffle at its annual staff conference.

Laura Charlton, Charity Manager at Cash for Kids, shared her appreciation: “We're deeply thankful to Livv for their continued support of Cash for Kids. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of so many local children.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive and be their true selves. By working together with businesses, charities and community groups that share our vision, we can provide grant-funding year-round and Christmas gifts during the festive season to families with nowhere else to turn.

“During the school holidays, many families can’t afford enough food, leading to unhealthy or insufficient meals. The generous support from Livv and its team enables us to provide vital aid to those who need it most.”

For more information about Cash for Kids or to support the Mission Christmas campaign, visit https://cashforkids.org.uk/mission