Local charity launches Christmas appeal to support homeless
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Whitechapel Centre is the leading homeless and housing charity for the Liverpool region. They work with people who are sleeping rough, living in hostels or struggling to manage their accommodation.
Caring Connections appeal is asking for donations of the following items which will be donated to individuals supported by The Whitechapel Centre:
- Tinned foods
- Selection Boxes
- New Underwear
- Hats / Scarves and Gloves
- Toiletry sets
- New Pyjamas
- Stocking Filler gifts for Children
- Christmas Treats / long life
Caring Connections is having a collection point at its Knowsley office Caring Connections, donations open between 9-5 Monday to Friday.
Sarah Corner Branch Manager of Caring Connections Knowsley said ‘As a charity ourselves we are committed to supporting the most vulnerable across our local community and work closely with The Whitechapel Centre inn supporting the homeless. We see daily the fantastic work of this organization and the needs of the people they support. This Christmas appeal hopefully will help support some of our region’s most vulnerable at a tough time of the year’
If you would like to find out more about Caring Connections please visit www.caringconnections.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.