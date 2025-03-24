Major Titanic Convention to be hosted in Liverpool next month

The 113th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, which tragically claimed 1,504 lives on her maiden voyage, will be commemorated in Liverpool in April 2025 as the British Titanic Society gathers in the city for their annual convention.

Liverpool, often regarded as the spiritual home of Titanic, will welcome hundreds of Titanic historians, enthusiasts and even relatives of Titanic passengers from across Europe, the United States of America and the United Kingdom as they assemble at the Adelphi Hotel for the convention. During the early years of the 20th century, the Adelphi became one of the main arrival and departure points for those travelling on ocean liners, including the Titanic.

The convention will take place from Thursday 10th April to Sunday 13th April, offering a packed itinerary of specialist lectures, author meet-and-greets, and a prestigious gala dinner.

Antique expert Paul Martin will be available to provide valuations on Maritime Antiques.

One of the major highlights of the 2025 convention will be an exclusive maritime memorabilia valuation event, hosted by celebrity auctioneer Paul Martin, famed for his appearances as the lead presenter on the BBC’s ‘Flog It’. Mr Martin will appear alongside world-renowned Titanic artefact valuer Andrew Aldridge.

In recent years, The Henry Aldridge & Son Auction House, located in Devizes, Wiltshire has overseen the sale of Titanic artefacts including the sale of Wallace Hartley’s Violin selling for £1.1 million. In a separate sale, a gold pocket watch given to the British steamship captain who rescued more than 700 passengers from the Titanic sold at auction for a record-breaking £1.56m

The British Titanic Society is calling on Liverpool residents to embrace the opportunity to bring in historical maritime keepsakes for expert evaluation. Could there be a long-lost Titanic relic hidden in someone’s attic? The valuation session with Paul Martin and Andrew Aldridge is open to the public on Saturday 12th April 2025 from 11am until 3:30pm in the Adelphi Hotel’s Derby Suite.

British Titanic Society Chairman, David Scott-Beddard, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, “Liverpool’s connection to Titanic is profound, this was the city where the great liner was registered, and its legacy remains deeply embedded in local history. Following a successful convention in Belfast in 2024, Liverpool is the perfect setting for our 2025 convention, and we are eager to meet people from across the city who have personal connections to the Titanic story. Who knows what incredible stories, family heirlooms, or ‘lost’ maritime memorabilia might be uncovered? Every item has a story to tell, and we can’t wait to hear them.”

The Titanic convention will be hosted at the Adelphi Hotel.

The British Titanic Society invites Titanic enthusiasts, historians, and anyone with a passion for maritime history to join them in Liverpool for what promises to be a fascinating and memorable convention.

For further details and to register for the event, visit: https://www.britishtitanicsociety.com