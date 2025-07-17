Massive donations made at Gulliver’s World’s Food Bank Weekend

This year’s Food Bank Weekend at Gulliver’s World saw an incredible 3,565kg – the equivalent weight of a large van - of food donated by generous visitors to the theme park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is one of the Warrington resort’s most popular each year, with the collected non-perishable items being delivered to Warrington Foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust, which has a network of more than 1,300 food bank centres around the UK.

Warrington Foodbank provides nutritionally balanced emergency food to people who have been referred to the charity, as well as offering support and advice to help people maximise their incomes and lift themselves out of poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World in Warrington, said: “What a fantastic response from our visitors! We reduce the ticket price for Foodbank Weekend so to encourage more people to come and donate as much food as possible for those in our local community who need extra help. And they did not disappoint as we collected the weight of a food equivalent to a large van, which is fantastic!

Staff take donations of food from visitors at Gulliver’s World

“Trussell Trust does such worthwhile work with those individuals and families who have fallen on hard times, and the Gulliver’s team is proud of the support shown by our visitors for such a wonderful cause.”

Gulliver’s World is gearing up for another busy school summer holidays, with lots of great rides, attractions, shows and activities for all the family to enjoy, including the park’s new Land of Oz-themed area, which includes the Upside Down House, which defies gravity by turning everything on its head, and two new rides – The Winged Monkeys Wicked-inspired adventure, and the Munchkin Motors, where families can drive through the Land of Oz and try to spot some of the much-loved characters.

Families can book in for an overnight stay at Gulliver’s World, with a variety of accommodation options available, including a hotel with themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf area.

To book tickets, please visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk

To find out more about the work of the Trussell Trust, visit: www.trusselltrust.org