Mental Health Awareness Week marked by hospital sports day
Meadow Park Independent Hospital, on Rivacre Road, held a series of special events throughout the week, which had the theme of ‘movement’, which culminated in a sports day event on Saturday May 18th.
Our pictures show the action packed sports day, where patients and staff enjoyed a celebratory buffet and medal ceremony, following on from a week of other wellbeing and exercise events such as a step-count competition and a ‘come dine with me’ event.
Chris Hughes, COO for Mental Health for the charity Alternative Futures Group (which runs Meadow Park), said: “We had an incredible week celebrating movement in all its forms while supporting the vital Mental Health Awareness Week.
"Our patients and staff enjoyed a fun yet competitive afternoon, engaging in various activities and exercises that play a crucial role in mental wellbeing. This event aligned perfectly with our holistic approach to enhancing our patients' lives, a commitment we uphold throughout the year.
"We're excited for next year’s celebration and continue supporting this essential cause!"
Alternative Futures Group runs six dedicated and highly-rated mental health hospitals across the North West as well as residential properties and community-based settings.
For more on Mental Health Awareness Week see https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/our-work/public-engagement/mental-health-awareness-week
For more about Alternative Futures Group see: https://afgroup.org.uk/