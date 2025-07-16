Merseyside Cricket Hero invited to Lord’s after being recognised by MCC Campaign

A Merseyside cricket hero will be heading to Lord’s this summer to watch a major match as special guest of MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) President Lord Mervyn King after he was voted as an MCC Community Cricket Hero for his work as Chairman, coach and former player at Mersey Rose Recreationals Cricket Club.

Joe Crossley from St Helens is one of 11 new Community Cricket Heroes that have been found following a month-long search by MCC and The Cricketer.

At 89 years old, he is believed to be the oldest active cricketer in the UK, continuing to play the game every Sunday, and occasionally on weekdays, for the club. For 49 years, he dedicated his weekends to facilitating inclusive, friendly cricket at Rainhill Cricket Club, and in 2023, he helped set up Mersey Rose Recreationals.

Focused on inclusion and diversity from the off, Joe was elected the club’s first chair, and he has been instrumental in its success since. He was instrumental in pioneering mixed-gender softball for disability and entry level players, for whom there was previously no suitable format offered by most clubs.

Joe Crossley will be heading to Lord's to be recognised as an MCC Community Cricket Hero.

Joe has been actively involved in the development of disability cricket over the years. For several years, he sought to use the Friendly XI at Rainhill as a means of introducing disabled and neurodiverse people into cricket.

The Community Cricket Heroes campaign, which is run in conjunction with The Cricketer magazine, launched in March 2022 and celebrates the grassroots game and the thousands of people who support it and make it happen.

Now in its third year, a team of 11 winners were selected from nominations from across the nation which were received by MCC. A special panel, which included Ricky Reynolds, Dr Sarah Fane, Arfan Akram, Huw Turbervill and one of last year’s winners Nav Gahonia, who has gone above and beyond to provide opportunities for girls to play and enjoy the sport, chose them.

MCC President Lord Mervyn King commented:“It has been a privilege to be a part of the MCC Community Cricket Heroes campaign and read all about the incredible individuals doing wonderful things for the grassroots game and their communities.

“I am really looking forward to welcoming them all to Lord’s later this year and hearing about all the remarkable work they are doing.”

Editor of The Cricketer, Huw Turbervill added: “Grassroots and community cricket are so important to our readers and the game they love so much, so it’s been wonderful to be involved in this campaign for a number of years now. Meeting the heroes and seeing the joy on their faces at Lord’s is very special.”

To find out more head over to Lords.org.