Merseyside developer helps home buyers choose perfect plants to grow this May

Leading housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes are helping homeowners’ gardens in Merseyside bloom by sharing some of the best flowers, fruits and vegetables that can be planted this May.

As noted by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), there are many benefits to being an active gardener, including improved fitness and mental health. Those who grow their own produce also enjoy healthier diets and typically see a reduction in plastic packaging and food waste.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: “As we head into the warmer months, now is the perfect time for homeowners to get outdoors and transform their gardens into vibrant havens full of flowers, shrubs and homegrown fruit and veg.

“The following plants are perfect for those who are new to gardening, so we would like to encourage all our new residents to give it a go and see what fantastic plants they can grow from home.”

Sunflowers

Home buyers can give their new gardens a pop of vibrant colour by planting sunflower seeds. These classic flowers can be planted until the end of May so they bloom in summer and can be sown straight into the ground.

Sunflower planting is a great activity to involve children in, and for an extra challenge compete to see whose sunflower can grow the tallest.

Beetroot

Beetroot is the perfect choice for beginner gardeners, as it is known for being easy to grow and requires minimal maintenance.

Residents can simply pick a sunny spot in their garden with fertile soil, add plenty of garden compost, and then sow the seeds directly into the ground. Beetroot seeds can also be sown in large containers filled with compost and left out in the sun, and then be harvested from early summer to mid-autumn.

Strawberries

Pot-grown strawberries are a summer favourite that can be planted in May, ready to be enjoyed in the hotter months. The pots can be placed in the garden, kept on a windowsill to brighten up the kitchen, or put up in hanging baskets.

To give the strawberries the best chance to thrive, fill a deep pot with a soil-based compost and plant one strawberry per pot. When the fruit is fully red, it’s then ready to harvest.

Rosemary

For homeowners and new gardeners who aren’t ready to try growing fruit and veg, a herb like rosemary is a perfect alternative.

Rosemary can be planted in well-drained soil or in a pot and doesn’t require much upkeep to help it grow. As well as adding extra flavour when cooking, rosemary is also a great way to fill the garden and home with a lovely, natural aroma.

