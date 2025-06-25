Merseyside developers highlight sustainable construction following World Environment Day

In recognition of World Environment Day, Barratt and David Wilson Homes are highlighting the advantages of living in a brand-new home in Merseyside.

Organised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day took place on June 5, and aims to encourage individuals, organisations, industries, and governments to adopt sustainable practices that drive systemic change.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have ensured that its build methods and technologies are also developing with the times, with a number of innovations having taken place, all with the aim to reduce carbon emissions and improve sustainability.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “World Environment Day is an important campaign that allows us to highlight the benefits of buying a brand-new home.

DWNW - A typical street scene, including the show homes, at Sundial Place (DWH) in Thornton

“This day provides us with an opportunity to emphasise the processes and implementations that not only make a positive impact on the lives of the homeowner, but offer an environmentally greener method of construction.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have invited house hunters to consider the following key advantages:

Energy Efficiency – Modern homes are designed with energy efficiency in mind, incorporating the latest advancements in insulation, heating, and lighting. This not only reduces environmental impact but also leads to lower utility bills for homeowners.

The Home Builders Federation’s (HBF) most recent 'Watt a Save’ report finds brand-new homes consistently achieve high energy performance levels, with 86% being awarded an A or B Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), a grade that less than 5% of existing older properties achieve.

As well as this, heating, hot water and lighting are 50% cheaper in new homes. On average, the owner of a brand-new home will pay just over £800 a year for these utilities, compared to £1,789 in older properties, resulting in a yearly saving of £979.

Water Reduction – Water usage and replenishment is also a major concern due to regularly rising temperatures.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ properties use modern water and energy-saving appliances, which means the water-efficient kitchen and bathroom fittings could reduce bills by 27%.

On-site Ecology – On the developments, Barratt and David Wilson Homes are also keen to take strides to help support and boost the local environment, whether that be on the public open space or in the residents’ gardens. As part of its corporate partnership with the RSPB, the housebuilders have created gardens in line with the organisation’s guidance, in a bid to create a space for wildlife and to inspire new homeowners to make their gardens a welcoming space for nature. Each development is accompanied by a host of features, whether it be bird and bat boxes, bee and butterfly pollinators, wildflower meadows, balancing ponds, or a range of freshly planted trees and shrubs.

Further Innovations – To create the most energy efficient homes for the future, parent company Barratt Redrow has partnered with the University of Salford and Saint-Gobain to build a concept home that will test the effects of climate change and how houses can cope with more extreme weather. It has been built inside Energy House 2.0, the world’s largest climate-controlled chamber of its kind. The learnings from this project will enable all housebuilders to build homes that reduce the impact on the planet whilst also cutting bills for customers.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have invited home buyers to explore the advantages of life in a brand-new home, and make a wise investment in a property that offers quality, sustainability, and modern comfort.