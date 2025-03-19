Merseyside empty nester opts to invest in more manageable home

Barratt Homes has welcomed a brand-new member to its established Merseyside community, who invested in a second home to make the most of the energy savings on offer.

Suzanne Dowler (66), a retired nurse who primarily lives at her home in St Helens, purchased a two bedroom home at Sundial Place in Thornton after deciding that having a home that required no maintenance and is cheaper to run overall represented a smart investment opportunity.

Suzanne said: “I was able to buy my new property with some pre-existing savings. It’s the ideal home for me. Not only does it offer a more manageable space, but a brand-new home suits me as an older person.

“I wanted the reassurance of everything being new and fresh, without the need to carry out any larger maintenance jobs. When I visited the development, Sally, the Sales Adviser, was extremely professional and supportive and has continued to be for the entire buying process.

DWNW - Suzanne Dowler in her new home at Sundial Place in Thornton

“Sally showed me around the show homes and I was very impressed with the quality of the build, including the insulation and the energy-saving windows which will help keep the cost of my bills down.”

Suzanne purchased a brand-new two bedroom Brookvale-style home, which offers an airy lounge alongside an open-plan kitchen and dining room, as well as a downstairs cloakroom. Upstairs, two spacious double bedrooms can accommodate house guests or a room dedicated to hobbies, and the floor is finished off with a family bathroom.

Due to its prime location, it’s easy to see why property seekers are attracted to Sundial Place. Suzanne has the benefit of already being familiar with its features, such as the easy access to Liverpool's city centre, and Crosby Beach only a short car journey away.

Suzanne continued: “I chose to move to Thornton as I had previously lived in the neighbouring town of Crosby for several years, and I also have family fairly close by, so I was already familiar with a lot of what the area has to offer.

“The local amenities give me everything I need, and I really feel like the development at Sundial Place is suitable for people of all ages. The house feels very warm which, with good insulation and the excellent standard of the windows, greatly reduces my energy costs.

“As an older person it provides me with the peace of mind that the heating bills are manageable, providing me with the comfort I need.”

Due to its prime location close to Liverpool and Crosby Beach, it’s easy to see why property seekers are attracted to Sundial Place. The development has just five homes remaining before it is sold out, with prices starting from £197,995.

