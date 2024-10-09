Merseyside farmer helps over 98,000 schoolchildren celebrate Harvest Carnival with NFU Education
The live lesson also featured farmers growing wheat, potatoes, pumpkins, chillies and eggs, providing a behind-the-scenes look at how these key ingredients make their way from field to kitchen. Children were inspired by real-life stories of farmers and their dedication to producing high-quality food for the nation, including:
- Cheshire based butcher Justine Fulton providing students with a unique insight into meat preparation.
- Lincolnshire based poultry farmer Ivory Arden sharing fascinating facts about eggs, showcasing the importance of sustainable farming practices.
- Lancashire arable farmer Amy Wilkinson explaining her wheat harvest and what straw is used for.
- Cambridgeshire based potato farmer Luke Abblitt on how his potato harvest is looking this year.
- Cambridgeshire Fens based celery grower Ivaylo Kostadinov showcasing his celery growing and harvesting.
- South Devon chilli farmer Amrit Madhoo teaching the children about plant reproduction and how he grows his chillies.
NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos said: “As NFU Vice President, I couldn’t be prouder of the role British farming plays in feeding the nation, and this live lesson is a perfect example of how we can inspire the next generation to appreciate where their food comes from and value British-grown food.
“It’s vital that we continue to educate young people about the importance of homegrown food and the dedicated work our farmers do to produce it. Events like the Harvest Carnival live lessons help connect children with farming in a way that’s engaging, memorable and fun."
NFU member and Merseyside farmer Amy Wilkinson said: “It was brilliant to take part in the Harvest Carnival for NFU education and it’s amazing to think we reached so many children hopefully giving them a better insight into food and farming.
“The original plan was to be harvesting wheat with the combine harvester however, due to the Lancashire weather that wasn't possible, but I still hope what we could do helped with the Harvest Carnival lesson.”
Tan Rosie’s Monica and Lee said: “It was an absolute joy to share our love of Caribbean food with so many children across the UK.
“We hope that by showing how fresh, locally grown ingredients can be used in vibrant and exciting ways, we’ve inspired the next generation to appreciate the importance of British farming. It’s all about connecting culture, tradition and great food with the land and the farmers who make it possible”.
