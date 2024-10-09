Merseyside farmer helps over 98,000 schoolchildren celebrate Harvest Carnival with NFU Education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NFU Education’s Harvest Carnival brought the excitement of British farming into classrooms across the country, with more than 98,000 children tuning in to the interactive live lesson. The event celebrated the rich diversity of UK agriculture, connecting students with the journey of food from farm to plate. Hosted by Monica and Lee from Tan Rosie, a mother-daughter duo from Birmingham, the lesson showcased their Caribbean culinary talents with live cooking demonstrations of a delicious Caribbean soup and curry beef patties. Their passion for using locally sourced, fresh ingredients helped children learn how British farming supports a wide range of delicious foods and highlighted the rich range of cuisines that can be made with homegrown British ingredients.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The live lesson also featured farmers growing wheat, potatoes, pumpkins, chillies and eggs, providing a behind-the-scenes look at how these key ingredients make their way from field to kitchen. Children were inspired by real-life stories of farmers and their dedication to producing high-quality food for the nation, including:

Cheshire based butcher Justine Fulton providing students with a unique insight into meat preparation.

Lincolnshire based poultry farmer Ivory Arden sharing fascinating facts about eggs, showcasing the importance of sustainable farming practices.

Lancashire arable farmer Amy Wilkinson explaining her wheat harvest and what straw is used for.

Cambridgeshire based potato farmer Luke Abblitt on how his potato harvest is looking this year.

Cambridgeshire Fens based celery grower Ivaylo Kostadinov showcasing his celery growing and harvesting.

South Devon chilli farmer Amrit Madhoo teaching the children about plant reproduction and how he grows his chillies.

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos said: “As NFU Vice President, I couldn’t be prouder of the role British farming plays in feeding the nation, and this live lesson is a perfect example of how we can inspire the next generation to appreciate where their food comes from and value British-grown food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Wilkinson

“It’s vital that we continue to educate young people about the importance of homegrown food and the dedicated work our farmers do to produce it. Events like the Harvest Carnival live lessons help connect children with farming in a way that’s engaging, memorable and fun."

NFU member and Merseyside farmer Amy Wilkinson said: “It was brilliant to take part in the Harvest Carnival for NFU education and it’s amazing to think we reached so many children hopefully giving them a better insight into food and farming.

“The original plan was to be harvesting wheat with the combine harvester however, due to the Lancashire weather that wasn't possible, but I still hope what we could do helped with the Harvest Carnival lesson.”

Tan Rosie’s Monica and Lee said: “It was an absolute joy to share our love of Caribbean food with so many children across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that by showing how fresh, locally grown ingredients can be used in vibrant and exciting ways, we’ve inspired the next generation to appreciate the importance of British farming. It’s all about connecting culture, tradition and great food with the land and the farmers who make it possible”.