Merseyside Home Buyer Use Simple And Effective Money-Saving Scheme

David Wilson Homes’ new residents in Thornton explain how they saved time and money utilising the housebuilder’s most popular scheme.

Cos Zinonos (49), an Operations Director in Health and Social Care, moved into the Sundial Place development with his wife, Michalina (37), a Clinical Trainer, and children Julia (5) and Joshua (2). This is the family's second home after buying their first property in April 2018.

Cos said: “We decided to go with the Part Exchange scheme, approaching it with an open mind and realistic expectations about the sale of our previous home. To our surprise, the entire process was far smoother than we had anticipated.

“We truly couldn’t speak highly enough of Sally (Sales Adviser) and the solicitors involved. Opting for Part Exchange turned out to be the best decision we could have made during our move.

DWNW - MWaug25-025296 - David Wislon Homes welcomes Cos and Michalina to the Sundial Place development

“All in all, David Wilson Homes has completely exceeded our expectations. Given our previous hesitation about brand-new homes, the level of care, attention, and quality we've experienced has genuinely changed our perspective. It’s been a standout experience in every way.”

Through Part Exchange, David Wilson Homes buys its customers' existing property, taking care of the sale to avoid the property chain and estate agent fees.

Cos, who is a British Greek Cypriot, and Michalina, who is Polish, explained: “We were looking for something bigger in a nicer location; somewhere that would offer peace of mind as our children grow up.

“We wanted a home in a more family-friendly neighbourhood, but still with good transport links - especially easy access from Thornton into Liverpool and nearby motorway connections for commuting and visiting family.”

DWNW - MWaug25-025486 - Cos and Michalina walking through David Wilson Homes Thornton development

Cos and his family spent six months searching for their new home, and they opted for a four bedroom Peregrine style detached house.

Michalina continued: “Another big factor was sustainability. We were really drawn to the idea of living in an eco-friendlier property, with features like solar panels and modern energy-efficient design. The opportunity to combine all of that, a better quality of life, more space, and greener living, was what truly inspired our move.”

Embracing their new community, Cos and Michalina have now joined the development-wide WhatsApp group, which has been a great way for them to connect to their neighbours, share updates and support each other.

Cos added: “We’ve already met several of our neighbours and have built a really strong rapport with them. It’s lovely to feel that sense of connection right from the start. There’s a real vibrancy to the community; people are approachable, helpful, and it genuinely feels like we’re part of something special.”

DWNW - MWaug25-025321 - Cos and Michalina in their new David Wilson Home

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team at 033 3355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.

Sundial Place, located on Lydiate Lane in Thornton, currently has a collection of three and four bedroom homes on the market from £267,995.