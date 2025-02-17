Merseyside Homebuilder Supports Community Hub And Café

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have donated £500 to Churches Together in Great Crosby, a charity that runs a hub to unite the local community and a low-cost café.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, based near Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Sundial Place development, encourages the people of Crosby to meet in a safe warm environment to enjoy meeting with others regardless of race, political or religious beliefs.

The café offers drinks and light meals at very reasonable prices to its clients and has a footfall of between 50 and 100 visitors a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Norris, Trustee and Finance Manager at Churches Together, said: “We are a non-profit charity largely relying on our sales and donations from our supporters to enable us to survive in the current economic climate.

DWNW - MWjan25-835364 - The Crossroads Cafe is located on the ground of St Lukes Church, one of six churches invovled in the charity

“Without the support and generous donations, like this one from Barratt and David Wilson Homes, the charity would cease to exist.”

Founded in 1989, the former Crossroads Centre was based in the old Methodist Church premises but it has recently moved to a purpose-built facility behind St Luke’s Church in Crosby.

Richard continued: “We have seven paid members of staff and approximately 30 unpaid volunteers who give their time willingly to the benefit of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as our community café, at various times of the year we provide social events in the evenings. These events provide an evening out for those who might otherwise not have social functions to go to and they also raise extra money to enable us to survive as a community asset in the long-term.”

DWNW - MWjan25-835512 - David Wilson Homes has donated £500 to Churches Together in Great Crosby

The Centre of Social Justice released a report that confirmed nearly six in 10 adults feel lonely at least some of the time, which equates to 31.4 million people in the UK.

Places like the Crossroads café provide spaces for the community to come together and the opportunity for all to be welcome.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West said: “We are proud to support Churches Together and we hope that this donation will contribute to the charity’s efforts in making it easier for people of all ages to find community in Great Crosby.”

For details about the new homes being built in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside or David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.