Merseyside homebuilder supports pillar of Southport youth community

David Wilson Homes has supported the Meols Cop Youth Centre with a £300 donation, as it continues to be a beacon of safety for the young people of Southport.

Statutory youth services have generally declined but, thanks to The Youth and Community Partnership CIC, which has managed the Meols Cop Youth Centre since 2012, there continues to be high-quality youth and community provision.

Patrice Hemingway, a Founder of the YCP, said: “We provide social activities and informal learning opportunities, offering support and guidance and working alongside schools, supporting young people who find the school environment challenging.

“We currently work with a range of young people aged between eight and 25-years-old from different backgrounds and with a diverse range of needs.”

Statistics conducted by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport states that there was a 43% decline in the total expenditure on young people’s services between 2014 and 2021.

This includes a 51% drop in funding in universal provision, with targeted expenditure (for young people with additional or specific needs) reduced by 35%. This leads to more charities and community groups, such as Meols Cop Youth Centre, working hard to support young people.

Patrice said: “The centre is the only remaining purpose-built youth centre in Southport and provides an exciting range of youth opportunities including clubs, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, outside education, and SEND specialist provision.

“In addition, we provide opportunities for the wider community to take part in projects to prevent social isolation, deal with fuel poverty, IT facilities to improve employability skills and volunteering opportunities.

“The work we delivered last year brought us into direct contact with over 800 young people and 200 adult community members.”

Due to the recent incidents in Southport, the centre has been more valuable than ever in providing scared people in the community a safe space to come together.

The support that the Meols Cop Youth Centre has provided in recent times has been invaluable for a community struggling with a traumatic event.

Patrice said: “As a not-for-profit organisation, we are constantly striving to maintain and upkeep the youth centre for the benefit of its users which can be challenging when very few capital grants are available to youth centres.

“This is why donations from organisations such as David Wilson Homes are vital to our continued work within the community.

“We are grateful for the recent donation which we will be putting towards the cost of replacing one of the old, original wooden windows for double-glazing.”

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are proud to support the Meols Cop Youth Centre as it seeks to aid the young members of the Southport community.

“With our nearby development of Pavilion Gardens, we are keen to support the families who are choosing to make Southport their home.”

To find out more about the organisation, visit its website at Meols Cop Youth Centre or email [email protected].