Merseyside housebuilder supports domestic abuse charity

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to Bootle-based charity, Sefton Women’s and Children’s Aid (SWACA), as part of its Community Fund scheme.

50 years ago, two sisters recognised the need to support women and families within their local Sefton area. This support was to give those women - who were struggling with home life and, in most cases, battling with the effects of domestic abuse - a ‘helping hand’ and a source of support and encouragement. To this day, SWACA is still pushing forward with this agenda and delivering high-quality emotional and practical support to all victims of abuse.

Retaining the same core values set out when it first opened its doors, SWACA provides support to all victims of domestic abuse; women, families, male victims and children. The charity has listened and responded to community needs by evolving its services to meet the growing needs of vulnerable people.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation was made via The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Neil Frackelton, Chief Executive at SWACA, said: “Over the last three years, we have not only developed our offer to women and children, but now also have specialist services for male victims, the LGBTQI+ community and families through a CoPVa service. This service supports the whole family when there is ‘Child on Parent Violence/Abuse’.

“This is a highly specialist area and a fast-growing need across the community. Support is given by working directly with the children involved and as a ‘whole family’ approach to supporting their needs and motivating change.

“We support over 1,500 families across Sefton each year, providing education to over 600 children per month on ‘healthy relationships’ within local schools and delivering a fantastic wrap around service from our new refuge for fleeing families.

“Women are encouraged to develop emotional resilience, identify and manage risk, understand the impact domestic abuse may have upon themselves and their children, and improve self-esteem. Our children’s caseworkers aim to help children explore wishes, worries and feelings in order to recover from their experiences of domestic abuse.”

SWACA is a registered charity offering a holistic service. The service includes advocacy, advice, structured programmes of work, parenting support and therapeutic support on a one-to-one, family or group basis.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: “As a leading developer, it is really important that we support the community in the areas in which we build, and Sefton Women’s and Children’s Aid is continuing to carry out a vital service in the area.

“The charity is doing life-changing work in helping to support women, children, men and whole families escape and recover from domestic abuse through its superb range of services. We wish the charity and its staff members the best of luck and we are encouraging more people to support their local community where possible.”

SWACA is based close to Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Sundial Place developments on Lydiate Lane in Thornton.

To find out more about the charity and the services it offers, or if you require its support, visit the website at Sefton Women’s and Children’s Aid.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside and David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.