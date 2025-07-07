Merseyside Housebuilders And Mortgage Experts Boost First-Time Buyer Confidence

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have teamed up with Acumen Mortgages to bring essential insights to first-time buyers in Merseyside, with a spotlight on affordability changes and market innovation in 2025.

With a range of homes available throughout the county, the five-star housebuilders, in collaboration with Acumen Mortgages, are working to break down the home buying process and provide tailored guidance on securing a mortgage.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We continue to support individuals and families on their journey to homeownership by offering direct access to Independent Mortgage Advisers. In partnership with Acumen, we are sharing practical advice and new updates to help our customers make informed decisions when buying a home.”

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Buying a home can be a very daunting prospect for first-time buyers, particularly when it comes to budget planning and saving. We hope that our collaboration with Acumen can help give potential home buyers that extra bit of encouragement that owning your first home is real possibility, and it could be sooner than you think.”

With the Bank of England having recently reduced the base rate to the lowest it has been in over two years, recent changes in the mortgage landscape have prompted fresh opportunities, especially for first-time buyers and those purchasing energy-efficient, brand-new homes.

Gemma Perry, Operations Director at Acumen, has worked with customers from a range of backgrounds and circumstances. She said: “Over the past year, affordability has improved significantly. Some lenders are now offering up to six times a buyer's income, and even up to seven times in long-term fixed deals — particularly for first-time buyers and those purchasing energy-efficient A or B-rated homes.

“Lenders are taking a more pragmatic approach, recognising that brand-new properties are generally cheaper to run, which can free up more monthly income to allocate towards a mortgage.”

Trends in Borrower and Lender Behaviour

Borrower behaviour remains largely stable, with those in a position to buy continuing to do so. However, Gemma noted:

“We have seen occasional dips in activity tied to wider economic events, but these have been short-lived. The more significant challenge remains the shortage of housing stock – it's estimated that 2.2 million first-time buyers are currently locked out of the market.

“We have seen substantial regulatory shifts aimed at cutting red tape and boosting innovation, especially in the new homes sector. Lenders are now prioritising support for brand-new homes, creating more exclusive products, expanding teams, and working more closely with builders and brokers.”

Supportive Schemes and Smart Lending Options

A growing number of lenders are offering enhanced affordability schemes, as well as an increase in products like Shared Ownership, Own New, and Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor (JBSP) mortgages, and longer terms stretching up to age 99.

Gemma said: “These higher income multiples function like regular mortgages, but buyers must be realistic. Just because a lender approves a larger loan doesn’t mean it’s affordable for every lifestyle.

“We encourage clients to complete full budget planners that include day-to-day living, social spending, and even future plans like holidays or family expansion.”

Tailored Advice is Key

Gemma’s final advice is to ignore hearsay and focus on expert guidance. She continued: “Everyone’s journey is different. Buyers should consider their life plans — will this be a short-term home or their forever space? Are they planning a family, a career change, or early retirement? These factors should guide the mortgage product that’s right for them.”

Together, Barratt and David Wilson Homes and Acumen Mortgages are continuing to break down barriers, challenge outdated myths, and empower first-time buyers with the knowledge and tools to make confident decisions.

For mortgage advice or to find out more about available mortgage initiatives, visit the website at Acumen Mortgages.

For information about the properties available in the county, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8474 and the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8480. Alternatively, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Merseyside and David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.