Merseyside midlifers encouraged to take free test to reduce dementia risk

In the run-up to World Alzheimer’s Day on 21 September, TV GP Dr Hilary Jones is helping the Love Your Ears campaign in Merseyside to raise awareness of the link between hearing problems in midlife and our risk of developing dementia, while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, after a recent report from The Lancet Commission identified midlife hearing loss as the most significant dementia risk.

Troy Partington-Cunningham, an audiologist at Hidden Hearing’s clinic in Liverpool, explained:

“People who develop hearing problems between the ages of 40 and 65 have been found to have an increased risk of developing dementia in later life. Although the connection is not completely understood, there are a few possibilities that could explain the link.

“It could be that when we struggle to hear, we fill in the gaps – but this puts extra strain on our brains at the expense of other faculties, like thinking or memory. It’s also possible that the social isolation caused by hearing loss means that people who struggle to hear don’t keep their brain as active or as engaged as those with busy social lives.”

Dr Hilary Jones is encouraging midlife adults in Merseyside to get a free hearing test

Dementia, including Alzheimer’s, is the health condition most adults are most concerned about developing as they get older, according to new research that asked adults across the North-West about their top health concerns.

More than 1 in 3 (35%) of those surveyed listed dementia as their top health concern – a far higher number than those concerned about stroke (18%), bowel cancer (13%), diabetes (10%), osteoarthritis (10%), breast cancer (17%) or lung cancer (14%). Yet awareness of the most significant risk factor identified by scientists for reducing their risk of dementia was found to be worryingly low.

Only 5% of the adults surveyed in the North-West for the Love Your Ears campaign run by Hidden Hearing were aware that addressing hearing loss and wearing hearing aids when you need them significantly reduces your risk of dementia.

Recent analysis of a growing body of global scientific research published by The Lancet Commission, has concluded that of all the interventions we can make to reduce the number of people who will develop dementia in their lifetime, addressing midlife hearing loss offers the highest percentage reduction.

Liverpool audiologist Troy Partington-Cunningham is supporting the Alzheimer’s Society

“That’s why we are running the Love Your Ears campaign – to encourage more people to prioritise their hearing and get help with managing a hearing loss when they need it,” explained Troy.

“Unlike an eye test, it’s free to get a hearing test on the high street and if you choose to have your test at Hidden Hearing this month, you’ll be helping to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society – we’re donating money to the charity for every free hearing test booked in clinics across Merseyside in the run-up to World Alzheimer’s Day and attended before the end of October.”

To book a free hearing test and support the Alzheimer’s Society, visit www.hiddenhearing.co.uk/hearing-loss-dementia