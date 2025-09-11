Merseyside mum breaks taboo on UK's 'bladder leakage crisis'

A mum from Merseyside hopes to encourage women experiencing bladder leakage to seek specialist support.

Sarah Middleman, 39, from Formby, wants to raise awareness of the specialist support she received after suffering from bladder leakage following the birth of her child.

Speaking as part of Urology Awareness Month, the mum is supporting The Urology Foundation's Bladder Leakage: Time To Act campaign, which found 72% of women with the condition suffer with their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The survey of 1,000 UK women with bladder leakage also found 81% of respondents avoid activities they previously enjoyed, including camping, trekking, running, cycling and exercising outdoors.

Sarah's love of walking her dogs helped her set goals for her recovery. Picture: Sarah Middleman

One in three UK women experience bladder leakage, which is approximately 8 million female sufferers.

An avid outdoor explorer, Sarah was determined to seek support for her condition. She said: “I used to run a lot before I had my first baby and I completed the London Marathon and the Manchester Marathon, so I was determined to get back to running. I also have 2 Huskies, so I wanted to get back to walking them long distance. At first I felt I couldn’t go far unless I knew there were toilets close, so that limited me."

“I think I overstretched my bladder during delivery, as it was so full, so then I had some leakage."

“I was persistent in seeking out treatment as I wanted to be able to keep doing the activities I enjoy and need to do as a mum. I wasn’t prepared to accept that I had to live with bladder leakage as part of life; my world would feel smaller as a result."

“Once receiving treatment, I actually did a lot of the pelvic floor exercises while out walking the dogs, which I feel helped me get back out running and exercising with confidence. I definitely think after having children people expect you to just live with the afterbirth issues, and I think it should be more publicised that there is help available."

“The pelvic floor physio really helped. And I haven’t had as much of an issue after having my daughter.

“I have still had to do my pelvic floor exercises to get the strength back up, but it’s nowhere near as bad."

“I encourage a lot of my friends to speak to the pelvic health specialist after their deliveries. It is wrong that women think bladder leakage is something they should just live with."

“It took me a while to get referred, though, as the doctors weren’t really clued up on the service. But luckily, I found out about it from a friend, so I knew where to direct them to in the end.”

Helen Lake, Urology Nurse Specialist at The Urology Foundation, adds: “Women are often not being given the information and support they need to manage urinary leakage. Many don’t know where to start in finding information and support, and sadly, too often feel dismissed or left to cope on their own.”

“Thousands of women are suffering in silence — the UK’s bladder leakage crisis demands urgent action.

“Millions live daily with the weight of urinary leakage, all too often facing personal costs for products and a lack of access to specialist nurses and physiotherapists. Nurses and physiotherapists involved in managing bladder leakage (including urology nurses and continence nurses) can make the world of difference to those affected. People can often get back to enjoying their life with the help of a manageable plan."

“With an ageing population, we expect more and more people to experience bladder leakage in the future. Everyone experiencing bladder leakage deserves the right information and support (including treatment and products), and no one should be left to manage alone. It’s time to invest in continence services."

For more information about bladder health, visit theurologyfoundation.org. They also run a UTI Information Service and Helpline.