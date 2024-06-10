Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff members from a Merseyside opticians took part in the London Marathon to raise funds for their charity partner, Crisis.

Dispensing optician director Mathew Robinson from Specsavers Belle Vale and Halewood raised £2060 for the business’s official charity partner Crisis UK.

Crisis works with thousands of people experiencing homelessness, providing education, training and support with housing, employment and health. Through its frontline services across Britain, the charity helps people find a path out of homelessness for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mathew says: ‘Crisis is a charity very close to our hearts at the Belle Vale and Halewood stores, and we couldn’t be prouder of our final total. The London Marathon has always been a goal of mine and I’m so happy to have run it in such an amazing charity’s name.

Merseyside Opticians run London Marathon For Crisis

‘Across Merseyside, and the UK more widely, more and more people are struggling with affording the cost of living. We want to ensure everyone receives the care they need through our free eye care clinics, and that we focus our fundraising efforts to ensure we can help those who desperately need it.’

As part of Specsavers and Crisis’ ongoing partnership, Specsavers colleagues across the UK regularly volunteer at free eye care clinics for those experiencing homelessness, including the teams at the Halewood and Belle Vale stores.

Specsavers is also supporting the Big Issue Group as part of a broader campaign to break down the barriers that people experiencing poverty and homelessness face in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

receiving eyecare, as for many, a lack of permanent address prevents them from accessing NHS services.