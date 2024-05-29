Merseyside opticians run Manchester Marathon for mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff members from two Merseyside opticians took part in the Manchester Marathon to raise funds for their chosen charity, Chapter Mental Health.

Retail directors Chris Graham and Paul Quinton from Specsavers Cheshire Oaks, Heswall and Ellesmere Port raised over £2000 for Chapter Mental Health, a charity which helps to improve the lives of people experiencing mental ill-health in West Cheshire and the surrounding areas.

After months of fundraising efforts to raise awareness of Chapter Mental Health, the team managed to complete the marathon in an impressive time of 3 hours 57 minutes.

Chris says: ‘Chapter Mental Health is an excellent cause we at the Cheshire Oaks, Heswall and Ellesmere Port stores are proud to support. Mental health is so important, and the team and I feel strongly that everyone who needs support should have the opportunity to receive it.

Paul Quinton and Chris Graham at the Manchester Marathon

‘I’m so proud of our team members who chose to take on the challenge, and we all couldn’t be happier with our donation total!’

Chapter Mental Health provides support for people with a range of mental health needs, from those with a diagnosis of a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, to people experiencing mild or moderate mental ill-health.

Jolene Weaver, CEO of Chapter Mental Health, says, ‘Chapter were delighted to work with Chris and Paul and their team at Specsavers over the past year. They demonstrated a real commitment to promoting positive mental health in their local community and managed to raise an amazing £2000 towards our work. People like Chris, Paul and their team are a key part of enabling Chapter to support people living with mental ill health in the local area.’

Specsavers is celebrating 40 years of care this year. From its humble beginnings from a ping pong table in the founders’ spare bedroom in 1984, Specsavers is now the largest privately-owned eye care and audiology company in the world with more than 2,500 businesses in 11 countries.

Fore more information on Chapter Mental Health, visit: https://chaptermentalhealth.org