Merseyside tops list as residential burglaries fall across the UK

New analysis of official crime data has revealed the areas across England and Wales with the lowest rates of residential burglary, reflecting a national downward trend.

The study, conducted by specialist insurer SJL, examined the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics covering the 12 months to December 2024, which showed an overall 3.5% decline.

Merseyside has emerged as the safest area for residents, recording a 27% decrease in burglary reports.

West Mercia came in as the second safest location to live with a 25% drop last year in incidents, followed closely by Derbyshire with 24% fewer cases.

Cleveland experienced 22% less home break-ins placing them as fourth, and Cumbria ranked as the fifth safest area joint with Lincolnshire and the West Midlands all seeing an 18% drop in 2024 for reported residential burglaries.

Percentage change for residential burglaries for Dec 2023 - 2024 Rank Police Force % change 1 Merseyside -27% 2 West Mercia -25% 3 Derbyshire -24% 4 Cleveland -22% = 5 Cumbria -18% = 5 Lincolnshire -18% = 5 West Midlands -18% = 8 Essex -16% = 8 Gloucestershire -16% 10 Nottinghamshire -13%

Despite long-term national improvements attributed to better home security and police strategies, concerns persist around enforcement: less than 6% of reported break-ins result in a suspect being charged, highlighting an enforcement gap that continues to worry homeowners.

Speaking on the findings, Craig Morgan, Risk and Insurance Specialist at SJL Insurance Services, commented: “It’s reassuring to see areas spread across England and Wales making significant progress in reducing residential burglaries. This trend suggests that targeted crime prevention strategies and improved community awareness can have a real impact.

“However, lower break-in rates should not lead to complacency. With less than 6% of burglary cases leading to charges, there’s still a major gap in enforcement. Even in the safest regions, every homeowner should take proactive steps to protect their property and ensure they have the right cover in place.”

Craig’s top tips for preventing break-ins – even in the UK’s safest areas:

Upgrade Your Locks

“Ensure all external doors and windows have high-quality deadbolt locks. Consider anti-snap cylinders and ensure window locks are fitted and used regularly.”

Install Motion-Activated Lighting

“Outdoor sensor lights around entrances, pathways, and dark corners act as strong deterrents for would-be intruders.”

Use Smart Security Technology

“Invest in smart home security systems - including doorbell cameras, alarms, and remote monitoring apps that allow you to monitor your home in real-time and alert authorities quickly.”

Don’t Overlook Home Insurance

“Even with strong security measures, break-ins can still happen. Having the right home insurance, including contents cover, ensures you're financially protected if valuables are stolen, or property is damaged. Review your policy regularly to make sure it reflects the true value of your belongings. Underinsurance is more common than many realise.”

Avoid Advertising Your Absence

“In safer areas, it’s easy to forget that opportunistic criminals still exist. Use timer switches and keep holiday plans off social media to avoid attracting unwanted attention.”