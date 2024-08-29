Merseyside's Jenna Foskett wins Glamour Stakes at prestigious Aintree RoR National Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Merseyside’s Jenna Foskett won the Glamour Stakes class at the prestigious Jockey Club RoR National Championships at Aintree on Saturday, alongside her former racehorse, East Harlem, who also finished third in the 60cm showjumping class.

The unique class invites owners to get glammed up with their thoroughbred and be part of the Saturday’s evening performance in all their finery, with Jenna’s stunning red floor length gown, and East Harlem’s impeccable turnout, gaining the seal of approval from the judges.

Jenna’s former racehorse, East Harlem, also finished third in the 60cm showjumping class, and entered dressage for the first time, demonstrating the extraordinary versatility of thoroughbreds. The 8-year-old bay gelding was formerly trained by R Mike Smith in a short racing career that included a number of place finishes, before retiring from racing in 2022.

The Jockey Club RoR National Championships is Great Britain’s largest event exclusively for former racehorses, with six days of competition across various levels, including classes in dressage, arena eventing, showjumping, and showing. A total of 294 former racehorses competed at Aintree International Equestrian Centre.

Jenna Foskett said: “I feel ecstatic, I could cry. This is our first RoR National Championships, and he’s only ever done one dressage test before. The plan is to do lots more eventing in the future!”

Rupert Arnold, Executive Consultant for RoR said: “This was a very special event with an amazing atmosphere. To see so many former racehorses in one place looking so well and competing in such a diverse array of disciplines not only showcases what these horses are capable of outside of their racing careers, but also the love and dedication of their owners.”

“On behalf of the charity and the competitors, we would like to say a huge thank you to all our supporters including The Jockey Club for their generous headline sponsorship, Tattersalls for supporting our showing series and all the individual class and other supporters.”

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR), British racing’s official aftercare charity, is devoted to ensuring the welfare of racehorses when they retire from racing, and East Harlem’s story is an example of the variety of second careers former racehorses enjoy.

More than 2,000 racehorses leave the sport each year, and like people changing jobs, these horses learn new skills and adapt to new environments. Not all second careers involve competition, others provide therapy or are equally happy leisure riding or hacking.