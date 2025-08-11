Miss World brings Beauty with a Purpose to Little Lights Baby Hospice in Liverpool

Little Lights provides exceptional professional and loving care for babies aged 0–5 years with life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses. The hospice offers respite, palliative and end-of-life care in a secure, homely and nurturing environment, where the wellbeing and comfort of each child and their family is the highest priority. Facilities include physiotherapy, medical care, music therapy, sibling support, bereavement care, counselling, hydrotherapy, sensory rooms and complementary therapies – all delivered with a holistic approach.

During the visit, Opal and Charlotte met with staff, nurses, babies and their families, engaging warmly and personally with everyone they encountered. Both were visibly moved when visiting the hospice’s Bereavement Suite, and their joy was clear when joining the children in the play area – kneeling on the floor, laughing, chatting and playing. The scene was reminiscent of the late Princess Diana’s renowned compassion on similar visits.

It was an absolute honour to welcome Opal to Liverpool and share such a meaningful day , part of her UK Beauty with a Purpose tour. Visiting Little Lights Baby Hospice was truly humbling — seeing the dedication of the staff and the courage of the families is something neither of us will ever forget.” – Charlotte Grant, Miss England

Following this deeply emotional experience, the day continued with a cultural tour of Liverpool. Highlights included an immersive Van Gogh exhibition at the Exhibition Centre, a panoramic Beatles City Sightseeing Bus Tour joined by the current and former Miss Ireland titleholders, and a sophisticated afternoon tea at The Bentley.

Caoimhe Kenny the newly crowned Miss Ireland said “ Spending the day in Liverpool with the incredible Opal, our reigning Miss World, was truly unforgettable. From exploring the city’s vibrant streets to sharing a beautiful afternoon tea, I was deeply inspired by her grace, kindness, and passion. The experience has ignited my excitement and determination to proudly step onto the Miss World stage next year, representing Ireland. Miss World is a celebration of inner beauty, strength, charity, community, and compassion.”

At The Bentley – which will host the Miss Liverpool City Region Final on Sunday 21st September 2025 – Opal was presented with a remarkable portrait by acclaimed artist Suzanne Bamber, who famously painted Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation portrait, now held in the King’s private collection at Buckingham Palace.

“Opal and Charlotte are as beautiful on the inside as they are on the outside,” said organisers. “Their warmth, grace and genuine care touched everyone they met. Liverpool will always remember their visit.”

1 . Contributed Charlotte & Opal at the Beyond Van Gough experience in Liverpool until 15th August Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Charlotte and Opal Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Miss World & Miss World England at Little Lights Baby hospice ( Formely Zoes Place) Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed L-R Charlotte Grant , Suzanne Bamber Miss World Opal Suchata , former Miss Ireland Jas Gerhardt , Pat Hughes & Caoimhe Kenny the newly crowned Miss Ireland at The Bentley hotel Photo: Submitted