MPs hear tourism growth potential during Cheshire and Warrington visits

Cheshire tourism bosses hosted two of the region’s MPs as part of a week celebrating the attractions, businesses and people behind the region’s “world class visitor economy”.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home to globally renowned attractions, Cheshire and Warrington’s Visitor Economy is worth £3.9bn - one-tenth of the region’s entire economy, supporting 38,000 jobs and attracting 56m recorded day visits a year.

And coinciding withEnglish Tourism Week(March 14-23) – the annual VisitEngland campaign to celebrate the nation’s visitor economy – tourism bodyMarketing Cheshirejoined partners to welcome the MPs for visits to venues key to the region’s tourism success story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Hall, Labour & Co-operative MP for Warrington Southjoined Marketing Cheshire Managing Director Cristian Marcucci and Cllr Tony Higgins, cabinet member for communities, culture and leisure at Warrington Borough Council, for a tour ofWalton Hall and Gardens.

(From left to right) Marketing Cheshire Managing Director, Cristian Marcucci; Warrington Borough Council Operations and Commercial Services Manager, Ian Brackenbury; Warrington Borough Council Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Leisure, Cllr Tony Higgins; and Sarah Hall, Labour & Co-operative MP for Warrington during a tour of Walton Hall and Gardens.

Set within acres of tranquil and idyllic parkland and steeped in local history, the former home and gardens of Lord and Lady Daresbury has everything from beautiful grounds and grandeur of Walton Hall to its Children’s Zoo and alpaca walking tours, fully accessible playground, and Adventure Golf and Pitch ‘n’ Putt.

Mrs Hall said: “Walton Hall and Gardens is a fantastic asset right here on our doorstep in Warrington South.

“A jewel in the crown, the beautiful gardens, woodland walks, engaging children’s zoo and accessible playgrounds are all free for the family to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The unique wedding and events venues provide a special backdrop for anyone’s special day and have been featured on TV hosting Mr Tumble from Something Special on CBeebies.

Samantha Dixon, Labour MP for Chester North and Neston with Chester Visitor Information Centre with Chester Visitor Information Centre Manager, Isabel Robertson and Assistant Manager, Martin Webb.

“Attractions such as these are vital components of our local leisure and tourism economy, welcoming people from Warrington and beyond. I’m proud to have such a fantastic asset in our town”.

In a separate visit, Samantha Dixon, Labour MP for Chester North and Neston dropped in to meet staff at Chester Visitor Information Centre (VIC).

Based at the Town Hall, the VIC is run by Marketing Cheshire on behalf of Cheshire West and Chester Council. The VIC’s team welcomes and helps both residents and hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city every year, promoting and selling tours, tickets to attractions and merchandise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "We take great pride in our rich heritage and vibrant tourism industry here in Chester and the surrounding area. Visiting the Visitor Information Centre ahead of English Tourism Week with Marketing Cheshire has been a fantastic opportunity to see firsthand the dedication and passion that go into making our region a top destination.

“Tourism plays a vital role in our local economy, supporting businesses, creating jobs, and showcasing the very best of what Cheshire has to offer. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience our unique history, culture, and hospitality."

The special tours came as Marketing Cheshire issued a rallying call during English Tourism Week for people to continue to fuel the local economy by enjoying a great day out in the region.

Visitors to Cheshire and Warrington can enjoy Chester’s Roman history, world famous zoo and beloved racecourse, the thrills and rides at Gulliver’s World theme park in Warrington, the UNESCO World Heritage site at Jodrell Bank, beautiful Tatton Park, muddled mazes of BeWILDerwood in Malpas and Macclesfield’s Treacle Market to name just a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New attractions for 2025 include Lapland UK bringing its premium Christmas experience to Capesthorne Hall, creating 1,200 seasonal jobs.

There are also two exciting new additions at Chester Zoo, where Heart of Africa opens this Easter, while from August it will be home to luxury short-break accommodationThe Reserve.

The MPs’ visits came hot on heels of a recent visit byAphra Brandreth, Chester South and Eddisbury MPto historic Cholmondeley Castle and wider, home to popular gardens, BeWILDerwood and major events including Deva Fest.

Marketing Cheshire Managing Director, Cristian Marcucci, said: “The importance of the region’s visitor economy to our communities and residents cannot be overstated. Every person who visits one of our wonderful attractions or hospitality businesses is investing in our economy and supporting local jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been wonderful to see members of Parliament take time to visit some of Cheshire’s tourism gems and hear first hear hand about how we work together to provide and grow our world class tourism offer.”