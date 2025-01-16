Mum's the world on posh train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A slap-up Mother’s Day lunch washed down with champagne while travelling in luxury at 60mph aboard one of the world’s poshest trains is the treat in store for Liverpool mums in March.

They will board 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, over a red carpet at Lime Street station before it sets off at 1pm.

Then they will be handed their first glass of bubbly before tucking into a sumptuous seven-course banquet prepared by head chef Matthew Green.

What's for dinner? ... passengers study the menu on the luxury Northern Belle

To make the occasion even more special, they will be serenaded by the train’s resident musicians while a conjuror gets up to his tricks to add an extra touch of magic.

And then to wind off the memorable day, every mum will be presented with a special orchid as a memento

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “We like to think that our train takes people back to the golden age of rail travel – a time when nothing was too good for the pampered passengers.

“It promises to be a wonderful day out – the perfect treat for any beloved mum.

Music on track ... the train's resident musicians serenade passengers on the Northern Belle

“But best book quickly because this Mother’s Day trip always sells out early."

The Northern Belle will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive as it meanders through the countryside and is scheduled to arrive back in Liverpool at 7.45pm.

But it will be back in the city on April 12 for a steam-hauled trip over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line, which is regularly voted one of the world’s greatest rail journeys.

Last year the same trip featured on Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys” programme, when narrator Bill Nighy raved about the Northern Belle.

Hat trick ... excited passengers prepare to board the Northern Belle

He described the train as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” and said the journey had been “the trip of a lifetime”.

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £365. For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk