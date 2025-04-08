Newton-le-Willows specialist school partners with Stockport boxing gym to develop students’ skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An autism specialist school in Newton-le-Willows is collaborating with a gym in Stockport to provide impactful education.

Wargrave House School, which is part of the Remarkable Autism Charity and located on Wargrave Road, is a special school for children aged 5-16 years that goes above and beyond to find and provide life-changing opportunities for its young people.

Recently, learners have embarked on a transformative boxing coaching programme, overcoming geographical barriers to access specialised training despite the school being an hour away from the gym in Stockport, due to this being the closest gym that offers the Boxing Awards.

As part of the awards, students take a variety of courses to develop their coaching skills and enjoy the benefits of boxing.

Boxing, and coaching offer a wide range of benefits, including the enhancement of full-body strength, endurance, balance, and much more. For autistic individuals, it can especially be highly therapeutic, helping to develop self-esteem and confidence, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve coordination, also fostering life skills like discipline, respect, and teamwork.

The programme that they are enrolled on is tailored to meet the needs of those who are neurodivergent and consists of autism-specific learning goals.

The Boxing Awards courses, which are held in public gyms around the UK, are accredited by ASDAN and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and seek to support mentors, youth workers, teachers, and professionals wanting to learn how to coach the sport for students of all ages.

This amazing awards initiative was created by Quinton Shillingford MBE and has since been life-changing for many people around the UK, helping them to develop fantastic skills and transition into coaching careers.

The awards began in Southsea, Portsmouth, after Shillingford’s triumphant career as a boxer and coach in the navy. The success of this meant that he could then join the Amateur Boxing Association of England Development Commission in 2006. Now, these courses can be taken nationwide.

Wargrave House has been taking its learners to Stockport on a regular basis to participate, following their previous completion of a preliminary award in PE lessons at Hook and Jab Gym with GB boxing coach, Mandy.

After gaining initial coaching experience at this gym, Wargrave House School teaching staff, Amanda Cunliffe and Lucy Casilli, became passionate about expanding the opportunity to the entire school, prompting them to sign up for a boxing tutor course for their continued professional development (CPD), with Head Teacher, Mr Carl Glennon, supporting the initiative by encouraging learners to join them in the programme.

The success of this led to the innovative collaboration between the school and Life Leisure Stockport Sports Village where KS4 students have been actively building their boxing technique, gaining confidence, and receiving the tailored training under expert guidance.

Mr Carl Glennon, said: “It has been absolutely fantastic seeing our young people thrive as part of the Boxing Awards. They have been thoroughly enjoying themselves and the skills that they have developed are empowering.

“A huge well done to everyone involved, and thank you to the Boxing Awards, GB boxing coach, Mandy, for delivering the preliminary award, and Life Leisure for providing these courses.”

Robin Bush, CEO of the Remarkable Autism Charity, commented: “At Remarkable, we are committed to providing our learners with a range of experiences that broaden their horizons and provides new learning opportunities. We believe that by pushing the boundaries for autistic individuals we are better able to support our as students to achieve their aspirations and have meaningful life experiences.”

Following this success, it is expected that the partnership between Wargrave House School and Life Leisure Stockport Sports Village will serve as a model for other schools and programmes, demonstrating how integrating physical activity can support autism education.