NICEIC, the UK’s leading certification and training body for the electrical industry, is urging householders to avoid DIY electrics during the upcoming bank holidays, as new research reveals that one in three (30%) UK adults have attempted DIY electrical work.

The research, carried out by YouGov and commissioned by NICEIC1 discovered that DIY electrical works are still being carried out in homes across the country despite 89% of UK adults either strongly agreeing or agreeing that undertaking some domestic electrical work could be dangerous or life threatening.

The arrival of warmer weather during the spring and summer months often motivates people to take on home improvement projects, transform their garden or get on top of renovations that went untouched over the winter. Plus, with many of the major DIY stores running promotions over the Easter and May bank holiday weekends, it also makes it a cost-effective time to stock up on essentials.

With nearly 10,000* monthly Google searches for ‘renovation’, social media is also playing a key role in making people more aware of home and lifestyle trends, and driving a new wave of DIYers armed with inspiration and easily accessible ‘how to’ guides.

NICEIC warns of potential safety risks to those considering DIY electrics over the bank holiday weekends

Many DIY projects can be tackled safely but NICEIC is highlighting the importance of using an NICEIC-registered electrician to carry out any domestic electrical works. DIY electrics can have potentially serious consequences, highlighted by NICEIC’s Don’t Do DIY Electrics campaign.

Paul Collins, Technical Director at NICEIC, commented: “Many householders will choose to take advantage of the extended bank holiday weekends to make some home and garden improvements. Whilst it may be tempting for householders to do DIY electrical work to keep down costs, ultimately it’s a risk that isn’t worth taking and a false economy which will cost far more to put right.

“Our research indicates that people are well aware of the risks, but some still chose to attempt DIY electrics. I would urge anyone considering electrical work to use an NICEIC-registered electrician to ensure that electrics are installed correctly and prevent any risks to their home and family.”

With this in mind, NICEIC recommends that any electrical installation and repair work is completed by an NICEIC-registered electrician. There are currently over 40,000 NICEIC-certified businesses that are regularly assessed to ensure that they provide quality work in line with up to date electrical standards. Householders can find an NICEIC-registered electrician via the ‘find a trusted tradesperson tool’ on NICEIC’s website.

For more information, visit:

niceic.com/dontdiy/ to find out more about the Don’t Do DIY Electrics campaign.

niceic.com/find-a-tradesperson/ to find an NICEIC-registered business.