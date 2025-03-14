No washing up required: Mother's Day at Delifonseca Dockside

Liverpool’s Delifonseca - the award-winning restaurant and food hall based at Brunswick Dock - is preparing for one of its busiest Sundays of the year as families get ready to celebrate mums, nans, aunties and all the other brilliant women who deserve a proper treat.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long-time favourite on the city’s food scene since 2006, it’s known for a seasonal, produce-led approach and strong relationships with trusted suppliers like Edge Butchers and local growers, offering fresh high-quality dishes that showcase the best of the region's produce.

This year, the team is offering multiple ways to mark the occasion over the weekend. For those wanting to celebrate the evening before, they are hosting one of their popular ‘cheese & tipple’ events. On the day itself, guests can opt for a laid-back start with the Mother’s Day Breakfast, priced at £27.50 per person. Served from 9:30am, diners can enjoy a leisurely three-course breakfast kicking off with a glass of buck’s fizz, maple granola, and a choice of main dishes from halloumi & avocado on sourdough to a classic full English, followed by freshly brewed coffee and tea and a selection of mini pastries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the day, a special three-course lunch will be served for £47 per person, available from 12:30pm to 5pm. Start with a choice of dishes such as whisky-cured salmon, chicken liver parfait or maple walnuts, beetroot, orange, mint salad. For the main event, enjoy options like Bouillabaisse, Moroccan spiced lamb rump, and pomegranate couscous, seabass with herby crushed potatoes, or even a traditional Sunday roast with all the trimmings. Finish with a selection of desserts including pistachio and cardamom tart, Black Forest brownie or passionfruit posset.

Delifonseca Dockside Wine Selections

Proprietor Candice Fonseca said: “Some families make a big occasion of it, getting everyone together for a proper Sunday lunch. Others prefer a low-key breakfast and then there are those who are just on the lookout for a decent bottle of wine and some good cheese. Whatever the plan we’ll be here to help people do it their way."

On Saturday, March 29th from 6pm, the venue will be hosting its Cheese & Wine Saturday Evening at £68 per person. Indulge in expertly paired wines and premium cheeses complemented by freshly baked bread, crackers and chutneys. A knowledgeable sommelier will guide guests through the perfect pairings making it a great way to kick off the celebrations.

The food hall will also be stocked with a variety of hand-picked gifts from artisan chocolates to hampers filled with mouthwatering treats - perfect for those looking for a last-minute present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Candice added: "We know Mother’s Day can be one of those dates that creeps up on people so the deli will have plenty of gifts ready to grab on the day - and we promise there won’t be a supermarket bouquet in sight.

Mother's Day at Delifonseca Dockside

"It’s one of the busiest days of the year so if you’re planning to come down then definitely book ahead. And if all else fails a good bottle of wine and some delicious dishes from the counter go a long way."

From a laid-back breakfast to a cheese and wine evening or a celebratory lunch, the Dockside team has everything covered to make Mother’s Day special.

A £10 deposit per person is required to confirm a booking for all events and children’s menus are available for breakfast and lunch. For more information and to book visit www.delifonseca.co.uk. For large parties contact the team on [email protected] or call 0151 255 0808.