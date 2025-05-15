Nurses past and present celebrate in Merseyside

To coincide with International Nurses Day, the team at Formby Manor, located on Liverpool Road, chose to celebrate nurses past and present.

All nurses who work at the care facility currently received a personalised card from the home, thanking them for their continuous hard work and achievements. Residents at the home, who used to have a career in nursing, also received a personalised card.

Part of the celebrations included a trip down memory lane for the residents who were nurses, including Valarie Innes, Anne Blackman, Margaret Cotton and Jean Jones.

Valarie, aged 85, was a general nurse in Kent and Basingstoke. She thoroughly loved her job in nursing and later became a Clinical Nurse Tutor, before retiring from the NHS and working in a private care home.

Krizia Colico with resident Anne Blackman

84 year old Anne started her pre-nursing training in 1946, officially qualifying in 1949. She worked as a general nurse, casualty nurse and in midwifery, as well as spending time in Cyprus as a Sister with the Forces plus training and mentoring nurses in Argentina. Anne later gained a BA Hons Degree in Health Management.

Anne says: “I enjoyed every type of nursing, so have no favourite, but I loved my career and I look back fondly on those days. At Formby Manor I often chat to the nurses here about the changes in nursing over the years and offer advice or tips where I can. It feels great to still be able to provide some help.”

Margaret, who qualified in 1954, was a general nurse in Sheffield. The 88 year old says: “Nursing was hard work, but I liked it, and got a lot of pleasure from helping people get better. The uniforms were glamorous back then too, and I loved the little hats we wore.

“Working in a hospital was social, and some of my favourite memories are of dressing up and attending balls with other nurses, students and doctors.”

Formby Manor resident Margarey Cotton with Krizia Colico

Jean, also aged 88, was an auxiliary nurse, qualifying when she was 21 years old. She worked with babies throughout her career. She says: “I loved my time nursing. One particular memory that stands out is helping a new mum who was struggling to settle her baby. I took the crying baby into the nursery so the mum could have a break. Years later I was tapped on the shoulder by the mum who remembered me and said that the help I gave was priceless as it allowed her to have the best sleep ever and wake refreshed. That was lovely to hear!”

Head of Care at Formby Manor, Adele Sandison, comments: “Being able to celebrate International Nurses Day with both staff and residents has been incredibly special. Great stories have been told and memorable moments from the wards remembered.

“A career in nursing never leaves you. Valarie, Anne, Margaret and Jean are superb examples of this, with each still able to share their knowledge and experience with the team.”

