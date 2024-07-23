Olympics helps clubs in Liverpool but barriers to top of sport remain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major events such as the Paris 2024 Olympics do impact positively on grassroots sport in Liverpool but challenges remain in opening up pathways towards the elite, according to new research from charity Sported and home security firm Ring.

Figures in the Ring x Sported survey found that 52% of local clubs polled said they agreed that investment made into success at Olympics and Paralympics impacts positively on grassroots sport. Just 16% of respondents disagreed.​

There was an even split on whether big sporting events in the UK increase engagement at community level among young people with 39% saying they do and the same number saying they do not.​

The most common reason groups cited as a reason why young people at their group who want to progress in elite sport aren’t able to do so was the cost of participation (79%). Half of respondents pointed to a lack of satisfactory facilities (51%).​

Parr Sports in St. Helens uses sport to shape young people's lives

More than three-quarters of groups (78%) said the lack of representation of minoritised groups within sport impacts on young people from their community taking part.

And economic factors threaten the ability of our next generation to get involved at a grassroots level, Sported’s insight shows.

“Having had the opportunity to be involved from a young age, it certainly allowed me the chance to grow both socially and physically throughout my childhood,” said David Ames, who will captain Great Britain’s men’s hockey team at the Paris Olympics.

“Having been someone who has enjoyed all sorts of sporting activities, I was able to enjoy all the benefits that community sports presented. Seeing the impact and progression over the last decade has made it so much accessible for kids to connect together at whatever sport they want to enjoy.”

With 84% of groups meeting government goals of getting inactive kids active, over half of those polled reported that young people had disengaged from, or reduced participation, in sport and physical activity in the last six months because of cost-of-living pressures.

Costs such as fees, kit and travel are among the central factors in creating barriers that threaten their ability to keep taking part.

“My parents gave me everything they could, they gave me their time, they gave me what they could,” said Olympic men’s sprint medal hopeful Jack Carlin. “But they didn't have the money to spend ridiculous amount of money on bikes and that was just how it was.

“A bike shop helped me out, and I worked there on a Saturday just to almost repay them. That was crucial but unfortunately now, it's becoming an affluent sport. We have to make sure we give young people a safe place to move out of where they're from and progress their life and open their eyes to new ideas.”

Sported is teaming up with Ring to offer support and resources to ease the financial burdens in clubs in Sussex and elsewhere.

“Those who run community sports clubs across Merseyside are mainly volunteers and the time they put in to ensure that our young people have safe and inspiring places to go makes a real difference across the country,” said Sported’s chief executive officer Sarah Kaye.

“However we see a worrying increase in the pressure felt personally by those who do this vital work and keep the lights on. Grassroots groups not only deliver for benefits physical and mental health but they provide social and life skills that reduce anti-social behaviour and grow attainment.

“Many of them strive to reduce rates of dropping out by subsidising costs or waiving fees. So it’s critical that their role of these trusted local leaders is recognised and help offered so that their organisations survive and our next generation is not priced out for playing sport for fun – or dreaming of Olympics and Paralympics.”

The Spring 2024 Pulse is based on responses from groups reaching around 92,000 young people across the UK.

”Ring’s mission is focused on keeping people close to what’s important, and we know how important these community groups are to helping neighbourhoods thrive,” said Dave Ward, Managing Director for Ring International.