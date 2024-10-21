On your doorstep this half term – world class autumnal lakes and landscapes!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you need inspiration for half term fun with the kids – remember that in many parts of Merseyside you are just a short journey away from some of the world’s most stunning autumnal Lake District landscapes.

October is a great time to head to the Lake District, Cumbria - there are few better sights than the waters of Windermere glinting in Autumnal sunshine as its tree-lined shores display a variety of stunning colours.

And as winter approaches - snow can wrap a white blanket around the fells – creating views which can be heavenly.

One of the best ways to witness the beauty of the Lake District at this time of year is to step onboard a Windermere Lake Cruises’ vessel and enjoy a trip on England’s longest lake. The busy crowds of summer are long gone and a cruise is a perfect chance to soak-in all the beauty on offer just a short trip away by road, rail or bus.

You can either just enjoy the glide around Windermere, marvelling at its natural beauty and abundant wildlife, or disembark at one of the jetties to go and explore some more.

How about getting off at Waterhead Pier and having a saunter around the shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes of Ambleside?

You can even enjoy a winter warmer drink as you gently float across the water.

If you prefer to tootle around and enjoy Windermere’s autumnal or winter splendour at your own pace you can even hire an electric self-drive motorboat. They take up to six people and you can even bring your pet dog!

And how about combining a Windermere cruise and a trip to the popular Lakeland Motor Museum with its huge collection of classic and vintage vehicles? You can save money with a combined ticket.

The Museum at Backbarrow near Newby Bridge has a café onsite and a popular gift shop stocked with all manner of toys, luxury toiletries, games, puzzles, jewellery and more. If you are looking for Christmas gift ideas you can even just drop into the shop without touring the museum.

People travel around the world to enjoy the Lake District – here in Merseyside we are lucky to have it on our doorstep!

More information at www.windermere-lakecruises.co.uk and www.lakelandmotormuseum.co.uk