Over a third of Sefton workers eligible for homebuilder’s deposit contribution

A housebuilder in Merseyside is offering a deposit contribution on its new homes and more than a third of employees in the Metropolitan Borough of Sefton are eligible.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution is available at its Sundial Place development in Thornton and gives those eligible a £1,000 contribution for every £20,000 spent on a property, up to the value of £15,000.

According to the Office for National Statistics, this is applicable to 34.7% of Sefton’s workforce.

Sundial Place (Barratt) has one home remaining, priced at £270,000, before it’s completely sold out, whilst Sundial Place (DWH) has a range of homes available to reserve from £267,995. This means eligible key workers buying with Barratt and David Wilson Homes in Thornton could qualify for a minimum deposit contribution of £13,000.

A typical street scene at Sundial Place

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution is a valuable scheme for eligible home buyers in a wide range of industries.

“Fantastic savings are available at our Sundial Place development in Thornton, and we’d encourage anyone interested to visit our Sales Advisers to discuss the properties for sale.”

What’s more, the figures reported by the Office for National Statistics suggest 30.4% of workers in Liverpool could be eligible for the scheme, in addition to 38.9% in Wirral and 32.4% in Knowsley.

Those qualified for the Key Worker Deposit Contribution include the following workers: NHS, education, foster carers, police force, fire service, Ministry of Defence, National Highways, environmental services, probation services, local authorities, prison services, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

A typical street scene, including the show homes, at Sundial Place (DWH) in Thornton

Sundial Place is set in the charming location of Thornton, ideal for growing families with scenic country parks, esteemed golf clubs, excellent shopping and the coastline all nearby.

With the best of both worlds, such as serene surroundings on the doorstep and essential amenities in comfortable reach, residents at Sundial Place can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in a brand-new home.

For more information about any developments in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team at 033 3455 3073 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 0333 355 8480. Alternatively, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside or David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.